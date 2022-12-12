Ever since Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, not a single day passes by when the social media company doesn’t make it to the headlines. After sending shock waves among social media users with investigative reports called Twitter files, Twitter’s new boss Musk has grabbed all the attention online with his tweets. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, after parts of 3 and 4 of the Twitter Files were shared over the weekend, Musk took to his official Twitter account on Sunday and called the platform both a “social media company and a crime scene”. Not just this, but in a series of cryptic tweets, the Tesla CEO has also created a stir among the users of the microblogging site. The multi-billionaire took to the platform and wrote, “Twitter is both a social media company and a crime scene”.

Twitter is both a social media company and a crime scene — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2022



This controversial tweet was followed by Musk sharing a meme just a few minutes later to his first tweet. The meme was divided into two halves. The first half featured a gravestone with the words “Twitter’s darkest secrets” written on it. The second half showed a man standing with a shovel in his hands with “Elon” written on him. The man can be looking down, while it’s raining and thundering behind him.



In no time, Musk’s tweets went viral. Several users took to the comments section to laud the billionaire. One user commented, “It’s expose season. Expose them all. Please.”

It’s expose season. Expose them all. Please. — Eliza (@elizableu) December 10, 2022



Many users claimed that they are looking for more transparency, and wrote, “Looking forward to more transparency sir”

Looking forward to more transparency sir https://t.co/lMLFEcB27a — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) December 10, 2022

But some were not convinced.

He isn't doing that. He is only showing us that which he wants us to see to further his own goals/thoughts. — beanieman (@cyanbeanie) December 10, 2022

Now, if you are wondering, the Twitter files, which have left internet users stunned, have given people an insight into the deepest and darkest world of social media content moderation. The controversial documents have further revealed that teams of Twitter staff created backlists, prevented disfavoured tweets from going viral or trending, and actively limited the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics. This was done in secret, without keeping the users aware about the same. It must be noted that last week freelance journalist Matt Taibbi, in collaboration with Musk, published these Twitter Files.

