'Blatant violation of international law': World leaders flock on Twitter after Vladimir Putin recognises Ukrainian rebel territories

In the early hours of Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two separatist regions of Ukraine. The regions have been identified as Donetsk and Lugansk. The Russian president also ordered troops to “maintain peace” in the breakaway regions.

In a televised address to the nation, Putin informed that he recognised the independence and sovereignty of the Luhansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic.

“Those who embarked on the path of violence, bloodshed, lawlessness did not recognise and do not recognize any other solution to the Donbass issue, except for the military one. In this regard, I consider to take a long overdue decision to immediately recognize the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk,” Putin said during his hour-long televised remarks.

In his speech, Putin mentioned the historical grievances against North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States. He also accused the Western governments of hostile activities that have threatened Russian security.

Putin later officially signed aid agreements with a few Russia-backed separatist leaders of Ukraine. The big decision was taken amid heightened tension over Russia’s military deployment on the borders of Ukraine.

Soon after the announcement was made, world leaders started reacting to it. US President Joe Biden "strongly condemned Putin’s decision to recognize the 'independence'" of the eastern regions of Ukraine.

According to the White House, the US president informed the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy that they would respond decisively and swiftly to further Russian aggression against Ukraine.

German Foreign Minister Christian Lindner said that Putin’s decision will isolate himself to the detriment of the Russian people. He further said that he will be united in solidarity with Ukraine and believes in the law.

Mit dem Bruch des Völkerrechts isoliert sich #Putin zum Schaden des russischen Volkes. Er wird erreichen, dass #NATO und #EU als Wertegemeinschaften enger zueinander finden. Vereint in der Solidarität zur #Ukraine und im Vertrauen auf das Recht. CL — Christian Lindner (@c_lindner) February 21, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his discontent stating that Russia is violating its commitments and undermining Ukraine's sovereignty. He also asserted that he condemns this decision and called for an emergency meeting of the European sanctions and UN Security Council.

En reconnaissant les régions séparatistes de l'est de l'Ukraine, la Russie viole ses engagements et porte atteinte à la souveraineté de l'Ukraine. Je condamne cette décision. J’ai demandé une réunion d'urgence du Conseil de sécurité des Nations unies et des sanctions européennes. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 21, 2022

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson termed Putin's move a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine. According to Al Jazeera, he also informed that UK will continue to do everything they can to stand by the people of Ukraine.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that Putin's current choice will put an end to the Minsk process; hence this will be a violation of the United Nations Charter.

Tomorrow we will be announcing new sanctions on Russia in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 21, 2022

Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called this act aggression towards Ukraine that requires a firm response.

1/2 Recognition of two self-proclaimed 'republics' amounts to rejection of dialogue and blatant violation of international law. It is an act of aggression against Ukraine that must be met with unequivocal response & immediate sanctions. It is the only language Putin understands. — Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) February 21, 2022

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the recognising of Ukraine's two separatist regions is a flagrant violation of international law.

The recognition of the two separatist territories in #Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the #Minsk agreements. The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 21, 2022

The recent flare-up in tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine have led to fears of an invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops.

