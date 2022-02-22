World

'Blatant violation of international law': World leaders flock on Twitter after Vladimir Putin recognises Ukrainian rebel territories

Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called this act aggression towards Ukraine that requires a firm response

FP Trending February 22, 2022 13:04:56 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in the Kremlin in Moscow on Monday. AP

In the early hours of Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two separatist regions of Ukraine. The regions have been identified as Donetsk and Lugansk. The Russian president also ordered troops to “maintain peace” in the breakaway regions.

In a televised address to the nation, Putin informed that he recognised the independence and sovereignty of the Luhansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic.

“Those who embarked on the path of violence, bloodshed, lawlessness did not recognise and do not recognize any other solution to the Donbass issue, except for the military one. In this regard, I consider to take a long overdue decision to immediately recognize the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk,” Putin said during his hour-long televised remarks.

In his speech, Putin mentioned the historical grievances against North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States. He also accused the Western governments of hostile activities that have threatened Russian security.

Putin later officially signed aid agreements with a few Russia-backed separatist leaders of Ukraine. The big decision was taken amid heightened tension over Russia’s military deployment on the borders of Ukraine.

Soon after the announcement was made, world leaders started reacting to it. US President Joe Biden "strongly condemned Putin’s decision to recognize the 'independence'" of the eastern regions of Ukraine.

According to the White House, the US president informed the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy that they would respond decisively and swiftly to further Russian aggression against Ukraine.

German Foreign Minister Christian Lindner said that Putin’s decision will isolate himself to the detriment of the Russian people. He further said that he will be united in solidarity with Ukraine and believes in the law.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his discontent stating that Russia is violating its commitments and undermining Ukraine's sovereignty. He also asserted that he condemns this decision and called for an emergency meeting of the European sanctions and UN Security Council.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson termed Putin's move a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine. According to Al Jazeera, he also informed that UK will continue to do everything they can to stand by the people of Ukraine.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that Putin's current choice will put an end to the Minsk process; hence this will be a violation of the United Nations Charter.

Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called this act aggression towards Ukraine that requires a firm response.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the recognising of Ukraine's two separatist regions is a flagrant violation of international law.

The recent flare-up in tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine have led to fears of an invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops.

