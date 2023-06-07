Employees in many industries today face untenable demands on multiple levels. Nowadays, it is impossible to imagine a life without stress. Everything from a basic internship to a full-time job, seems loaded with pressure. While employees try to reach their full potential, what about employers’ demands? Well, they seem out of place. In one such scenario, an odd request from a potential employer caused social media buzz.

In an unexpected email, the employee was asked to confirm that he would eat only vegan food at work. A portion of the email was shared online by the applicant, which stated: “Applied for a job, received this in an email. Can they force this upon me or not hire me based on this?”

In response, the email read, “Thanks for your application. To help us shortlist, please reply to the following question.” It further read, “Our workplaces are strictly vegan. You do not have to be vegan away from work, but you do need to bring a vegan lunch and have plant milk to eat on-site or eat lunch off-site. Can you confirm you are fine with this?”

Check out the post:

In response to the applicant’s post on Reddit, social media users slammed the company’s unusual request. “Is it kind of like how Coca Cola employees can’t be seen drinking Pepsi kinda thing,” commented a user. “I will be a worktime vegan if the pay is good enough,” wrote another.

One user jokingly added, “That is so weird. Some startups really do the best they can not to hire, lol.” “Whatever, eat in your car,” another person said.

A similar experience was shared by a user who commented: “I once applied to a restaurant that was the same. They said I could eat non vegan foods somewhere outside with some distance or at home but forbidden on site.”

Shedding light on the already expanded topic, one account said: “It is perfectly normal for companies to not hire people who do not share the same view as the company.”

The post attracted around 10,000 comments with many people actively participating in the conversation surrounding an unusual question.

