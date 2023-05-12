Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC stops poll body from initiating criminal proceedings in Toshakhana case

In a big relief for Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court on Friday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to stop initiating criminal proceedings against the former prime minister in the Toshakhana case.

The restraining order on the criminal proceedings against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case by the IHC came a day after the Supreme Court freed the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief and termed his arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case “unlawful” and “invalid”.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened at and around Islamabad High Court where Imran Khan has appeared to seek pre-arrest bail.

The District and Sessions Court on Wednesday indicted 70-year-old Imran Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case. The former Pakistan PM has been accused of buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, he received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

Established in 1974, under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division, the Toshakhana department stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

The case was filed last year by the Election Commission of Pakistan and Imran Khan had skipped several hearings in the past months.

With inputs from agencies

