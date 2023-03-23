Biden fed US, German media ‘false stories’ to cover up involvement in Nord Stream pipeline blasts: Seymour Hersh

New York: American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has once again accused Joe Biden-led US government for feeding the media “false stories” to cover up Washington’s involvement in the explosion of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in September last year.

Quoting an anonymous source with access to diplomatic intelligence, Hersh in his latest blog said Central Intelligence Agency, or CIA, was tasked with preparing a cover story alongwith Berlin’s BND intelligence service to provide media in America and Germany with an “alternative version” of Nord Stream 2 explosion.

“In the words of the intelligence community, the agency (CIA) was ‘to pulse the system’ in an effort to discount the claim that Biden had ordered the pipeline’s destruction,” Hersh said.

The veteran journalist noted that the CIA and with the help of Germany, planted stories in the New York Times (NYT) and German weekly – Die Zeit. These referred to a supposed “ad hoc ‘off the books’ operation” carried out by a “pro-Ukrainian group,” which allegedly used a luxury sailing yacht to plant explosives on the Nord Stream pipelines.

It is to be recalled that last week, several Western media reported that new intelligence reviewed by the US and German governments suggesting that a pro-Ukraine group might be behind the Nord Stream blasts.

The reports were dismissed by Russia which called them “a coordinated media hoax campaign.”

The media reports were allegedly released to counter Hersh’s bombshell revelation in February this year in which he claimed that the US Navy’s Diving and Salvage Centre in Florida, planted C4 explosives on three Nord Stream pipelines in June 2022.

The Nord Stream attack was carried out in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, Hersh had claimed.

Hersh said that the source in the American intelligence community told him that the report was a “total fabrication” by US intelligence that was passed along to the Germans, and aimed at discrediting his story.

