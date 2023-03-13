‘Consumed’ by hatred of Putin, Washington ‘stumbles into bad decisions’: Seymour Hersh on Nord Stream blasts

New York: American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh called the sabotage of Nord Stream natural gas pipelines one of Washington’s “dumbest” decisions in years. His remark comes within days after intelligence reviewed by US officials suggested that a pro-Ukraine group attacked the pipeline in September last year.

Hersh in a report last month alleged that US President Joe Biden ordered sabotage of the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines in September last year.

In a recent interview to Chinese state television – CGTN, Hersh offered a theory for what he sees as “complete idiocy” in foreign policy of US official.

Hersh further said he believed that the US is so “consumed” by hatred of Russian President Vladimir Putin that “they stumble into bad decisions”.

Top administration officials “all have high degrees of, plenty of, intelligence,” Hersh said.

He went on to say: “It’s just what they’re so driven by, I think, hatred of all things particularly Putin, and also communism per se. They’re so cold warriors, they’re really out of sorts. It makes them do dumb things.”

On reports of pro-Ukraine group behind the bombing of Nord Stream pipelines, Hersh said neither the Ukrainian navy nor non-state actor had the resource to carry out the attack.

He further said false claim was made by Washington to distract from the fact that US Navy divers planted the explosives under cover of a NATO exercise in the Baltic Sea.

“They’re trying to divert attention from the story that I wrote, which included enormous specifics. I was describing a process that began before Christmas of 2021… They had a series of meetings at a secret room in the White House, that I gave clues I know the title of the room,” he said.

The journalist further argued that being “antagonistic” with China and Russia is counterproductive for Washington. “They make it personal. They don’t make it professional,” he said.

