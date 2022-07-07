'Best job in world': Boris Johnson quits as Tory chief, to remain UK PM till new leader is elected

Announcing his resignation today, Boris Johnson said that the process of choosing the new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced the next week

London: Boris Johnson on Thursday announced his resignation as Conservative Party chief, but said that he would continue as the Britain's prime minister till a new leader is elected.

"I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world," Johnson said.

His address outside No 10 Downing Street on Thursday comes after persistent pressure from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative party for him to step down. Around 50 senior lawmakers have quit the UK government, leaving Johnson unable to govern.

"It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of the party and therefore a new prime minister," he added.

Johnson said that the process of choosing the new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced the next week.

"I have agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week," the Britain's PM said.

Johnson further said that he has appointed a Cabinet today to serve until a new leader is in place. He said the Cabinet has been appointed following a multitude of resignations, but many are calling for him to go now.

Tried to persuade colleagues: Boris Johnson

In his address today, Johnson said that he tried to persuade his colleagues that "it would be eccentric to change governments when we're delivering so much and when we have such a vast mandate".

He said that his Conservative party is "only a handful of points behind in the polls, even in midterm after quite a few months of pretty relentless sledging and when the economic scene is so difficult domestically and internationally".

Johnson further said that he regrets to not be successful in arguments. "It's painful not to see through so many ideas and projects," he added.

The British prime minister said that his arguments to stay in power were "rejected" due to a "herd instinct" at Westminster.

'In politics, no one is remotely indispensable'

Continuing his address, Johnson said he was "immensely proud of the achievements of this government," from Brexit to steering the country through the COVID-19 pandemic, and leading the West in standing up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He went on to say that "in politics, no one is remotely indispensable.”

In power since 2019, Johnson led Britain through Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministers resigning from Boris Johnson-led cabinet

It all started on Tuesday after Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Health Secretary Sajid Javid stepped down. After their resignation, a slew of cabinet ministers including Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, Education Secretary Michelle Donelan quit.

Among the minister Will Quince, Alex Chalk, Robin Walker, John Glen, Victoria Atkins, Jo Churchill, Stuart Andrew, Kemi Badenoch, Neil O'Brien, Alex Burghart, Lee Rowley, Julia Lopez, Mims Davies, Rachel Maclean, Mike Freer, Edward Argar, Helen Whately, Damian Hinds, George Freeman, Guy Opperman, Chris Philp, James Cartlidge, Caroline Johnson, Luke Hall, Rebecca Pow have resigned.

Jonathan Gullis, Saqib Bhatti, Nicola Richards, Virginia Crosbie, Laura Trott, Felicity Buchan, Selaine Saxby, Claire Coutinho, David Johnston, Duncan Baker, Craig Williams, Mark Logan, Sara Britcliffe, Ruth Edwards, Peter Gibson, James Sunderland, Jacob Young, Mark Fletcher, James Daly, Danny Kruger, Dr James Davies, Gareth Davies, Rob Butler were among the Parliamentary private secretaries who have resigned from Britain's government-led by Johnson.

Bim Afolami, vice-chairman of the Conservative Party for youth; Andrew Murrison, trade envoy to Morocco; Theodora Clarke, trade envoy to Kenya; David Duguid, trade envoy to Angola and Zambia; David Mundell, trade envoy for New Zealand; Richard Graham, trade envoy for South East Asia had also quit.

Earlier in the day, Nadhim Zahawi, who was promoted to the post of Britain's finance minister late on Tuesday, today told Johnson to resign, saying the crisis engulfing the government would only get worse.

"This is not sustainable and it will only get worse, for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly of all the country," Zahawi said on Twitter after a slew of ministers and aides resigned from the government.

"You must do the right thing and go now," he added.

With inputs from agencies

