Boris Johnson to resign as Conservative leader, continue as Britain's PM until autumn
The decision comes at a time when his newly-elected Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi said 'he must go'
New Delhi: Boris Johnson on Thursday agreed to resigns as Conservative leader after losing the support of his ministers.
The reports come after a slew of resignations in the UK government over the last few days. More than ministers and aides, including three cabinet members, have quit the government since Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Refresh for more updates.
