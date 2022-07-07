Boris Johnson to resign as Conservative leader, continue as Britain's PM until autumn

The decision comes at a time when his newly-elected Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi said 'he must go'

New Delhi: Boris Johnson on Thursday agreed to resigns as Conservative leader after losing the support of his ministers.

The reports come after a slew of resignations in the UK government over the last few days. More than ministers and aides, including three cabinet members, have quit the government since Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Refresh for more updates.

