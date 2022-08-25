Internet users were stunned to realise that the earrings cost $261 or approximately Rs 20,847, as per a post

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga is in the news once more.

The brand has made headlines for its new plate earrings, which resemble shoelaces. The images of the Balenciaga earrings have left internet users confused.

The jewelry, which is made of recycled polyester and cotton with antique silver brass, has been facing much flak online. Internet users were also stunned to realise that the earrings cost $261 or approximately Rs 20,847, as per a post.

The design of the new Balenciaga plate earrings was shared by an Instagram page. The page also posted some images resembling the new earrings of the fashion brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIGHSNOBIETY (@highsnobiety)

The new Balenciaga earrings were the butt of jokes on social media. “Balenciaga need to release a shoelace long enough to hang myself if this is where fashion is going,” wrote one user.

@BALENCIAGA need to release a shoelace long enough to hang myself if this is where fashion is going — é (@cerebellea) August 18, 2022

Several users were stunned by the new product.

Wtf Balenciaga came out with a shoelace earring for $250 USD? — TroyDomville (@TroyAllerdyce) August 17, 2022

Some called the idea “insane”.

Balenciaga selling shoelace earrings for £195 in this climate is insane. — 💙 (@kkmj_) August 17, 2022

Some joked the earrings were for when your shoelaces snap while you are out.

In case your shoelace snaps while you’re out. — Marvin Smith (@MarvinSmith2000) August 17, 2022

“Balenciaga’s new shoelace earrings that are a shoelace glued to an earring cost $261. That’s enough to give every American $1 million. Appalled,” commented one individual.

Balenciaga’s new shoelace earrings that are a shoelace glued to an earring cost $261. That’s enough to give every American $1 million. Appalled. — charlicohen.eth 🐬🌳 (@CharliCohen) August 16, 2022

Others posted funny memes and GIFs about the shoelace earrings.

me doing the math while imagining the fashion statement i could make with a shoelace in my ear… pic.twitter.com/f55EpQJyWf — breannafaye.eth (@_breannafaye) August 16, 2022

According to the website of the company, these earrings are made in Italy and have Balenciaga’s logo engraved on a plate.

This is not the only time luxury fashion brands have faced the ire of internet users.

Last year, fashion house Gucci became the target of much criticism after it introduced a dress resembling an Indian kurta priced at about Rs 2.5 lakh. The images of the dress went viral, and internet users had a field day posting humourous comments.

https://twitter.com/annecyclopedia/status/1399664731271483397?

Later on, a Gucci belt worth Rs 35,000 which looked exactly like the uniform belt worn by students of Delhi Public School grabbed eyeballs on social media. One user had posted her mother’s priceless reaction to the belt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita Gupta & Chabi Gupta • Family, Comedy etc etc (@yourregularmom)



The clip left Instagram users in splits and garnered over 4 million views.

What are your thoughts on Balenciaga’s new earrings?

