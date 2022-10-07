When it comes to fashion trends, brands never fail to come up with different and unique designs and styles to keep up with the world. While some style statements definitely leave a strong mark behind on people, there are also bizarre fashion trends that don’t go quite well with people. One such example has now been set by the luxury fashion brand, Balenciaga with its newly-designed “Lay’s bag”. Yes, you’ve heard it right! The luxury brand after teaming up with the US-based company has created a kind of ‘bag’ that looks exactly like a packet of potato chips.

This came as a part of Balenciaga’s collaboration with Lay’s following which the bags were launched as one of its Summer 23 Collections from the Spanish luxury label. Not just that, one such bag was also showcased at the Paris Fashion Week.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the US-based company on Tuesday also shared several pictures of the ‘Lay’s Bag’ in different colours along with models from the Paris Fashion Week.

Check the pictures:



On the other hand, the luxury brand’s creative director Demna Gvasalia also shared photos of the latest collection on his Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balenciaga by Demna (@demnagram)



Speaking about the bag, while it looks exactly like a packet of Lay’s chips, the material seems light and foldable and also has a zipper. In addition to that, the bag also has the logo of Lay’s with its own name beneath the logo.

Internet in splits over ‘Lay’s bag’

In the meantime, following the launch of the chips packet-style bag, it has gone viral on the internet and people have been sharing it widely. While a section of people seems to be disappointed with the design, some also took up the opportunity to crack jokes about the creation.

Check some Twitter reactions:

They better have eaten it after the show — Jason (@jason_dam) October 3, 2022

this is the most stupid thing i’ve seen all day — Jackson Lusk (@jackson_lusk3) October 3, 2022

Ngl I want one! Prob can't afford one though lol — ⭕ ΞnemyFuzzball ⭕ (@OgEcomiMemelord) October 3, 2022

On the other hand, a user while commenting on Gvasalia's post said, "Well, it looks like something from Moschino", while another wrote, "Can y’all actually fill it to the top with chips? Cause I’m tired. I’ll be your biggest supporter."

Another user commented, "It’s like the thing Moschino couture did a few years ago with their toothpaste bag, baguette bag, bathroom cleaner parfum flask, etc."

