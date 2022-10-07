Balenciaga launches Lay's-like luxury potato chips bags, internet in splits
In its Summer 23 collection, Balenciaga has collaborated with Lay's and created a bag that looks exactly like a packet of chips
When it comes to fashion trends, brands never fail to come up with different and unique designs and styles to keep up with the world. While some style statements definitely leave a strong mark behind on people, there are also bizarre fashion trends that don’t go quite well with people. One such example has now been set by the luxury fashion brand, Balenciaga with its newly-designed “Lay’s bag”. Yes, you’ve heard it right! The luxury brand after teaming up with the US-based company has created a kind of ‘bag’ that looks exactly like a packet of potato chips.
This came as a part of Balenciaga’s collaboration with Lay’s following which the bags were launched as one of its Summer 23 Collections from the Spanish luxury label. Not just that, one such bag was also showcased at the Paris Fashion Week.
Taking to its official Twitter handle, the US-based company on Tuesday also shared several pictures of the ‘Lay’s Bag’ in different colours along with models from the Paris Fashion Week.
Check the pictures:
.@balenciaga Summer 23 #pfw pic.twitter.com/UNGzCcC9DA
— LAY’S (@LAYS) October 3, 2022
On the other hand, the luxury brand’s creative director Demna Gvasalia also shared photos of the latest collection on his Instagram handle.
View this post on Instagram
Speaking about the bag, while it looks exactly like a packet of Lay’s chips, the material seems light and foldable and also has a zipper. In addition to that, the bag also has the logo of Lay’s with its own name beneath the logo.
Internet in splits over ‘Lay’s bag’
In the meantime, following the launch of the chips packet-style bag, it has gone viral on the internet and people have been sharing it widely. While a section of people seems to be disappointed with the design, some also took up the opportunity to crack jokes about the creation.
Check some Twitter reactions:
They better have eaten it after the show
— Jason (@jason_dam) October 3, 2022
this is the most stupid thing i’ve seen all day
— Jackson Lusk (@jackson_lusk3) October 3, 2022
Trendsetter! pic.twitter.com/CJ68wUwzwG
— Taylor FAMOUS ERA (@BritBB24Stan) October 4, 2022
Ngl I want one! Prob can't afford one though lol
— ⭕ ΞnemyFuzzball ⭕ (@OgEcomiMemelord) October 3, 2022
On the other hand, a user while commenting on Gvasalia's post said, "Well, it looks like something from Moschino", while another wrote, "Can y’all actually fill it to the top with chips? Cause I’m tired. I’ll be your biggest supporter."
Another user commented, "It’s like the thing Moschino couture did a few years ago with their toothpaste bag, baguette bag, bathroom cleaner parfum flask, etc."
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Software engineers will join office, techies won't' video goes viral, Harsh Goenka shares post
The video has gone viral for all the right reasons as it shows why IT professionals are enjoying the WFH mode
Watch: Principal stops speeding private bus to onboard students, warns driver
The video has gone viral on the Internet showing the principal going on the highway to stop speeding buses to help students
Watch: Man clicks selfie with cheetah after it jumps onto safari vehicle
While other tourists were seen getting tensed about being attacked by the animal, a man from the front seat came up with his mobile phone and tried to click a selfie with the cheetah after the animal jumped on the tourist vehicle to take shade from the scorching sun