‘Pasoori’, literally meaning ‘disaster or trouble’ continues to hold true to its meaning since the release of its revised version two days ago. Released by T-series from Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha, people from different countries have reacted sharply to Bollywood’s remake of Pasoori, a Pakistani pop song originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Reacting to the same, Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan’s former cricketer and fast-bowler tweeted his emotions. Taking a jab, he wrote ‘Aye ki pasoori paayi ay’ on the microblogging site.

Although the quirky number from Pakistan Coke Studio’s Season 14 aroused substantial interest in people alike, the revised Arijit Singh song has raised mixed reactions from internet users. Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui also expressed dislike for the song’s remake in a post.

What Shoaib Akhtar Said

The former cricketer shared the post a day ago. Since being posted it has garnered over 3.3 lakh views. He captioned the post: ‘Aye ki pasoori paayi ay,’ which translates to ‘What is this tripe?’

Check out the post:

Aye ki pasoori paayi ay. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 27, 2023

The post generated a slew of comments from users across the two countries. Look at some of the responses below:

One user wrote: “Another Day another humiliation for T-series.”

Another Day another humiliation for T-series — Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) June 27, 2023

Another user commented: “Pasoori ruined by T-Series as usual.”

Pasoori ruined by T-Series as usual ☹️ — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 27, 2023

“Pakistan ke pasoori ka pasoora bana dia inho ne,” wrote a third user.

Pakistan ke pasoori ka pasoora bana dia inho ne — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) June 27, 2023

Before the song’s release, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui tweeted that Pasoori was loved all over the world. He expressed hope that Bollywood wouldn’t savage this masterpiece in the name of remaking it.

Check out the post below:

Pasoori is a song loved all over the world. I hope Bollywood won’t slaughter this masterpiece as it does to others in the garb of remaking. #sparepasoori 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LEO7lGr8Zl — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) June 22, 2023

After the release, Siddiqui tweeted again, saying: “And Bollywood did exactly what we feared!” #pasoori #nogoodasusual.

Listeners across the border criticised the Bollywood track ‘Pasoori Nu’ for “butchering” the original track that dominated charts upon its release last year. The remake is composed by Rochak Kohli and sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. Satya Prem Ki Katha is scheduled for release on 29 June.

