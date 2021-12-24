Australia: Metal roof crashes between cars during storm, watch viral video here

The video, which seems to have been recorded by an individual from the balcony of his house, shows the stormy weather of Dee Why, New South Wales, Australia.

Most people enjoy rainy weather and the idea of a mild storm accompanying it. However, storms can also have catastrophic effects, causing immense damage to life and property. Torrential rains along with thunderstorms can even end up causing fatal accidents.

One such video of a drastic incident has gone viral on the internet.

In the clip, a metal roof can be seen dislodged from its place and flying to land in between two cars.

The video, which seems to have been recorded by an individual from the balcony of his house, shows the stormy weather of Dee Why, New South Wales, Australia. While the clip was being captured, a huge tin roof is seen flying amidst the storm in the middle of the road.

Watch the drastic video here

As the metal roof flies in full speed and lands in the space present between two cars that were parked on the street, the tin sheet narrowly manages to escape a third car that was passing by the road at that exact moment.

The shocking incident occurred on 19 December and the 13-second-clip of the terrifying disaster was shared by the YouTube channel of ViralHog. The video is proof of how storms can be totally unpredictable and one can never estimate the damage that they may cause.

The video captioned ‘Metal Roof Crashes Between Cars’ has gained more than 33 thousand views since it has been shared on 23 December.

Internet users have expressed shock and disbelief over the incident and shared their views in the comment section.

One user said that this is something that happens all the time when there is a storm. Another user showed grave concerns about the harm that could have been caused and said RIP to whoever was walking in the proximity of the flying tin roof.

This is not the first time that the adverse effects of a storm have been witnessed. Earlier this month, a woman from New South Wales died in floodwaters after severe thunderstorms hit Sydney, The Guardian reported.