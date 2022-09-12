Asia Cup 2022: People in Afghanistan's Kabul burst crackers, celebrate Sri Lanka's victory against Pakistan

In the final match of Asia Cup, Sri Lanka posted 170 for six after being put in to bat. In response, Pakistan could only manage 147 all out in 20 overs

New Delhi: Sri Lanka thrashed Pakistan by 23 runs to win their sixth Asia Cup title in Dubai on Sunday.

Sri Lanka posted 170 for six after being put in to bat. Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Sri Lanka with 71 not out 45 off balls. On the other hand, Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan with three wickets. In response, Pakistan could only manage 147 all out in 20 overs.

Following Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2022 win, people in Afghanistan’s Kabul took to the streets to celebrate the sixth title win of the island nation.

In videos shared by locals on social media, people can be seen bursting crackers and celebrating Sri Lanka’s victory.

This comes days after Afghanistan fans were seen disrupting the chairs from their situation and throwing them randomly at Pakistan fans and a few hitting them on their back. The incident took place after Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in the Super 4 clash last week at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

