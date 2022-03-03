As Ukraine crisis intensifies, now 'UN of cat federations' imposes sanctions on Russia

The international cat fancier society has introduced measures to prevent Russian cats from being registered into its records or entering into its exhibitions outside of Russia

As Western governments punished Russia in view of its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, a federation of cat registries has imposed its own set of sanctions on Russian cats as “it cannot just witness these atrocities and do nothing”.

In a week since Russia launched its military offensive on Ukraine, the Kremlin has found itself increasingly isolated as the United States and Western allies imposed an extraordinary set of measures that have sent its currency plummeting.

Several international companies, including Shell, Exxon Mobil, Equinor, Boeing, Airbus, General Motors, Ford, Apple, and Walt Disney have suspended their operations in the country to various extent. While some have entirely lifted their business out of Russia, others have paused operations for the time being.

Adding to the long line of economic sanctions is the Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe), which has imposed sanctions on Russian cats.

Let's see what the Fédération Internationale Féline said:

Weighing in on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, FIFe said that it is “shocked and horrified” by the Russian Federation Army’s invasion of the country.

“The FIFe Executive Board is shocked and horrified that the Russian Federation Army has invaded the Republic of Ukraine and started a war,” the Paris-based federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

The group added that it “can’t just witness these atrocities and do nothing.”

"Many innocent people died, many more are wounded and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are forced to flee their homes to save their lives. We can all witness the destruction and chaos caused by this unprecedented act of aggression," FIFe said in a statement.

Sanctions against Russian cats



FIFe said that as of 1 March, “no cats bred in Russia may be imported and registered in any FIFe pedigree book outside Russia, regardless of which organization issued its pedigree."

"No cat belonging to exhibitors living in Russia may be entered at any FIFe show outside Russia, regardless of which organization these exhibitors hold their membership in," the statement added.

To sum it up, the international cat fancier society has introduced measures to prevent Russian cats from being registered into its records or entering into its exhibitions outside of Russia.

The NGO, which calls itself the “United Nations of Cat Federations”, has 42 members from 40 countries, including Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Germany.

The restrictions on Russian cats have been imposed till 31 May, 2022 for now. It said the terms will be reviewed according to the situation at the time.

The organisation has also decided to dedicate a part of its budget to “support cat breeders and fanciers in Ukraine who are suffering because of the current situation”.



With inputs from agencies

