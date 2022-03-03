Can’t leave them behind': The refugee pets of Ukraine
Ukrainian refugees fleeing the outbreak of war in their country are bringing their beloved four-legged friends with them, as neighbouring nations Romania, Poland and Hungary relax restrictions on cross-border movement of animals
1/8
As Russia continues to pound Ukraine with bombs and missiles — its been a week since the offensive began — citizens in Ukraine caught in the crossfire are grabbing their suitcases — and their pets — as they seek safety in bomb shelters or neighbouring countries. AFP
2/8
Alongside images of destruction and resistance, the visual story of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included a fair bit of cats and dogs. Here an Ukrainian girl is pictured petting her cat in her coat inside Lviv railway station. AP
3/8
While some would scoff at the fact that part of the focus on the offensive is on the pet, it is hard to deny that every image coming out of Ukraine right now shows a human impacted by the war in some way. Women with their pets walk past a queue of cars heading to the Poland border near Shehyni, western Ukraine. AP
4/8
A girl holds a cat in a camp set up near the Slovak-Ukrainian border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, eastern Slovakia. Some 677,000 refugees have fled the conflict in Ukraine for safety in neighbouring countries, while around a million people are estimated to be internally displaced, the United Nations said on 1 March. AFP
5/8
A woman carries her dog as refugees arrive from Ukraine at the railway station in the Hungarian-Ukrainian border town of Zahony. AFP
6/8
A Moroccan student studying in Ukraine and fleeing the war arrives with his dog to Mohammed V airport in Casablanca. Numerous pet owners are finding it increasingly difficult to escape with their furry friends due to strict regulations or even provide them with food and other necessities. AFP
7/8
A woman holds a dog inside her coat as she waits for a bus outside a train station in Lviv. AFP
8/8
Shatabdi Sharma from India holds her cat as she and other refugees from many different countries - from Africa, Middle East and India - mostly students of Ukrainian universities arrive at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, in eastern Poland. AFP