As 2021 comes to an end, a look at 10 of the biggest disasters to strike this year

The year 2021 saw multiple natural disasters wreaking havoc in different parts of the world. From wildfires in Greece to cyclone Yaas in India and Bangladesh, no corner was left untouched by natural disasters.

Many of these disasters were even more destructive in nature due to the effects of climate change. According to National Geographic, global warming will see increasing occurrences of extreme weather events, making it more likely that more natural disasters will take place.

Here are some of the biggest disasters that took place this year:

1. Heavy snowstorms in Spain:

At the start of 2021, southern and central Spain was hit by heavy snowfall due to storm Filomena. The capital Madrid, was brought to a standstill after experiencing the highest snowfall in over 50 years.

2. Winter storm Uri in Texas, USA:

In February, southern and central USA was hit by winter storm Uri, which brought life to a standstill in the region. Millions experienced power and food shortages in Texas, Kentucky and Missouri. The disaster led to losses worth $23 billion, making it one of the costliest natural disasters to hit the US. As per CNBC TV18, at least 223 deaths were reported due to severe winter storm.

3. Cyclone Tauktae in India:

In May this year, the extremely severe cyclonic storm made landfall in Gujarat. The storm resulted in at least 198 deaths, according to the Hindu Businessline, and displacement of over 2,00,000 people. It also brought flash floods to parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep.

The storm also resulted in damages worth $1.5 billion, according to relief and development agency Christian Aid.

4. Cyclone Yaas in india:

Another cyclone hit the country from 23-28 May. The very severe cyclonic storm Yaas made landfall in Odisha. The storm severely affected West Bengal and Bangladesh as well, leading to around 20 deaths. India and Bangladesh lost around $3 billion due to cyclone Yaas.

5. US-Canada heat wave:

USA and Canada were struck by record-breaking temperatures from 25 June to 7 July. The soaring mercury levels broke the record for highest temperature since 1937. The heat wave killed 569 people in British Columbia, Canada, according to Outlook India.

6. Wildfires in Greece and Turkey:

Several countries, including Turkey, Greece and Serbia experienced devastating wildfires this year. Evia, the second-largest of Greece had to be evacuated as more than 580 fires swept the region. A huge swath of forests were destroyed, including near Athens.

7. Floods in western Europe:

Several western European nations experienced heavy rainfall and floods due to severe summer storms. Belgium, parts of Netherlands, Germany and Luxembourg saw catastrophic flooding, which resulted in the deaths of at least 240 people.

8. Earthquake in Haiti:

The island nation of Haiti was rocked by 7.4 magnitude earthquake on 14 August this year. The quake, whose epicentre was approximately 125 kilometres west of the capital Port-au-Prince, resulted in widespread damage and loss of life. According to reports, at least 2,240 people were killed due to the earthquake.

The earthquake hit Haiti even as the country was still trying to find its feet from the damage wreaked by the 2010 earthquake.

9. Hurricane Ida in USA

The extremely damaging Category 4 storm hit Louisiana in August this year. The storm was the fifth most powerful storm to hit the country, causing millions in damage. With sustained wind speeds of over 150 mph, the hurricane left at least 45 people dead.

10. Kentucky tornadoes, USA

A series of severe tornadoes in six midwestern US states this month, leaving at least 80 people dead and dozens missing. As per reports, at least 70 people have died in Kentucky alone.

