Apple’s India production faces quality issues, about 50% of iPhone housings produced rejected

According to a recent Financial Times article, Apple’s quality control rejected 50 per cent of all iPhone covers manufactured in India. The report describes the low yield problem at Tata’s Hosur factory, is based on information provided by former Apple employees.

According to four insiders familiar with the company’s operations, the iPhone maker has been sending product designers and engineers from California and China to sites in southern India to help set up manufacturing and teach locals.

This follows months of COVID-19 disruption, which led to Apple reporting its first quarterly sales decline in three and a half years earlier this month, and as the firm works to transition away from a supply chain strategy based on China.

Apple is growing its embryonic operations in India as part of an overdue diversification plan, with engineers and designers often spending weeks or months at a time in facilities to watch manufacturing, similar to the approach it created in China two decades ago.

According to a source familiar with the situation, roughly one out of every two components that leave the production line at a casings facility in Hosur managed by Indian conglomerate Tata, one of Apple’s suppliers, are in good enough condition to be shipped to Foxconn, Apple’s assembly partner for manufacturing iPhones.

Its 50 per cent “yield” compares badly to Apple’s objective of having no flaws. According to two former Apple employees, the factory is working on a strategy to improve proficiency, but there is still a long way to go.

According to an ex-Apple engineer who was briefed on the issue, activities in India are not advancing at that rate because “there just isn’t a feeling of urgency.”

According to an Apple employee, infrastructure, logistics, and tariffs are among the reasons the business is taking its time growing to India. According to this source, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a free trade agreement among ten regional nations, has aided Apple’s development throughout Southeast Asia.

Apple has lately advertised job openings in the country, which is on track to overtake China as the world’s most populous this year, indicating that the business has huge plans for the country. Apple aims to shift up to 25 per cent of iPhone production to India by 2025, and up to 50 per cent by 2027.

