We all have seen those funny memes on iPhone which make humour out of its expensiveness. And, with the launch of iPhone 14 series on 7 September at the Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event, a hilarious meme fest has been triggered on Twitter.

Starting price of iPhone 14 is Rs. 79,900, while price of iPhone 14 plus starts at Rs. 89,900. iPhone 14 Pro can be bought at Rs. 1,29,900, while iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling at Rs. 1,39,900.

The price range can be jaw dropping for most of the people and quite evidently, the iPhone 14 launch led to several funny memes that flooded the internet.

While referring to the YouTubers who break expensive items like iPhone and iMac for views, a user tweeted a picture in which an iPhone is visibly about to be dropped from a considerable height. “iPhone 14 series announced today. Youtubers tomorrow: #AppleEvent,” the user captioned in post.



Referring to how the new versions of iPhone are not different from the old versions, a person shared a picture of three spidermen from different universes pointing towards each other.

The meme was shared with the caption, “iPhone 12,13,14 looking at each other be like: #AppleEvent”.

 iPhone 12,13,14 looking to each other be like: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/MacYm1Tq58 — Patel Meet (@mn_google) September 8, 2022



Another meme echoing the same thing was tweeted with the caption, “Me upgrading my iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14.”.

Me upgrading my iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14 pic.twitter.com/RDoz6g6sdR — Meduvada Sambhar (@Hardiikrathod) September 8, 2022



A person shared a hilarious post talking about how that person wanted to buy the new iPhone but the lack of money didn’t allow it. He shared a video in which, a guy could be seen looking at his wallet and crying in torment as he had no money to buy the iPhone. “Me: ‘I want iPhone 14 pro, Airpods pro 2, Watch series 8’. Also, me: #AppleEvent”, he captioned the video.

Me : “I want Iphone 14 pro , Airpods pro 2,Watch series 8 “

Also me : #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/LWOXY4l7CB — Roshan Shah 🩺🇳🇵 (@imRshah19) September 7, 2022



While posting a short clip of a fashion model ramp walking, an account wrote, “Me going to the apple store to get the new iPhone 14 after selling my left kidney.”.

Me going to the apple store to get the new iphone 14 after selling my left kidney pic.twitter.com/4wLS4m4vcv — riz (@hasbulla______) September 8, 2022



The Apple iPhone 14 series has come out with some new features, such as dynamic island notch and iOS 16.

