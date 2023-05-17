Apple prevented $2 billion worth of fraudulent transactions in 2022 using its App Store policies

Apple announced in a press release that its App Store successfully prevented over $2 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions last year. The tech giant emphasized that it rejected nearly 1.7 million app submissions in 2022 due to non-compliance with the App Store’s privacy and security standards.

This announcement comes at a time when Apple is under pressure to allow third-party app stores on iPhones and iPads. The EU passed the Digital Markets Act, which will come into effect in 2024 and require major tech companies to enable alternative app stores on their platforms. This legislation aims to give developers the choice of app distribution and users the ability to download apps from various sources.

Apple to allow sideloading of apps and third-party App Stores in iOS 17

Following the passage of the Digital Markets Act by the EU, Bloomberg reported that Apple is preparing to permit alternative app stores on its devices to comply with the upcoming requirements. These changes are expected to be introduced with the release of iOS 17 later this year.

Apple has long argued against sideloading, the process of installing apps on devices without using the official App Store, citing potential security risks for users. Sideloading and App Store fees have been at the centre of the ongoing dispute between Apple and Epic.

The company has expressed concerns to U.S. lawmakers about the dangers of sideloading, emphasizing that its strict control over apps in the App Store ensures user safety.

Throughout the press release, Apple reiterates that its protection measures, including the App Store review process, have been effective in preventing fraudulent transactions.

Strict rules and scrutiny have kept the ecosystem safe

The Cupertino-based giant highlights that it safeguarded users from nearly 57,000 unreliable apps from unauthorized storefronts, which lack the same built-in privacy and security protections as the App Store. Apple emphasizes the risks associated with unauthorized marketplaces distributing harmful software that can mimic or modify popular apps without developers’ consent.

However, it’s important to note that Apple’s app review process is not flawless and does not guarantee complete protection against scams, fraud, or malware within the App Store.

The press release also highlights the security of Apple’s payment technologies, such as StoreKit and Apple Pay. It mentions that these technologies blocked almost 3.9 million stolen credit cards from fraudulent use and banned 714,000 accounts from making further transactions.

Apple emphasizes that it conducts thorough safety checks on every app before it is available on the App Store to protect users. Last year, the company rejected nearly 1.7 million app submissions for various reasons, including concerns related to fraud and privacy. Additionally, around 24,000 apps were blocked or removed from the App Store due to bait-and-switch violations.

Making a statement against sideloading

According to Apple, over 153,000 app submissions rejected in the past year were identified as spam, copycats, or misleading. Moreover, nearly 29,000 submissions were rejected for containing hidden or undisclosed features, and over 400,000 app submissions were rejected for privacy violations.

The press release also mentions that Apple terminated over 428,000 developer accounts for potentially fraudulent activity last year. It rejected almost 105 million enrollments in the Apple Developer Program due to suspected fraudulent activities. Furthermore, the company disabled over 282 million customer accounts associated with fraudulent and abusive behaviour, while also blocking 198 million attempted fraudulent new accounts before they could be created.

As Apple faces ongoing pressure to allow third-party app stores on its devices, the press release serves as a reaffirmation of the App Store and payment technologies’ security. It reinforces Apple’s stance on sideloading and third-party app stores.

