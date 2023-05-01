Elon Musk and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek to take on Apple and their ‘absurd’ rules for App Store

Spotify and Elon Musk have both previously spoken out against Apple’s App Store restrictions. In a recent Twitter conversation this weekend, Musk and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek questioned Apple’s standards, with Ek calling them “absurd” and Musk calling them a “serious scaling problem.”

The debate began last week when Twitter enabled all users to offer “subscriptions” on the network. Musk responded to user questions about the news by explaining why subscriptions take longer to display on the iPhone than they do on the site.

“Note, it takes a few days longer for subscriptions to go active on iPhone vs. web, as all subscriptions currently have to be approved by Apple,” Musk said.



This is in relation to App Store criteria regarding in-app digital content subscriptions, which Twitter must follow because these new subscriptions are available through the iPhone app.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek then quoted Musk’s comments and criticised Apple’s policies once more:

This is becoming a serious scaling challenge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 30, 2023



Spotify has already been a vociferous opponent of App Store standards. The firm has also launched antitrust accusations against Apple in the EU, claiming that Apple may provide Apple Music subscriptions within the app for free, but Spotify would have to give Apple 30 per cent (or 15 per cent from year two) of its subscriber revenue if it did the same.

Musk, for one, has previously stated that Apple’s App Store payments are practically a 30 per cent tax on internet use.

Right around Musk revealed that Twitter will start charging for Twitter’s verified blue tick and packaged it with Twitter Blue, Musk had gone off against Apple CEO Tim Cook for Apple’s App Store commissions, and the stringent set of rules they imposed on apps and app developers.

Musk even went to the extent of saying that if Apple dropped Twitter from the App store, he would start making his phones that come preinstalled with Twitter.

