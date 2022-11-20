New Delhi: The youngest victim of the Iranian regime’s brutal response to mass protests, the 10-year-old boy Kian Pirfalak, who was among the seven gunned down by Iranian forces on 16 November in the southwestern city of Izeh, aspired to be like the American entrepreneur and Twitter owner Elon Musk.

In a viral post, tweeted by Iranian journalist and female rights activist Masih Alinejad, it is claimed that Kian in one of his homework assignments, when asked “Who do you think is happy and lucky?”, wrote, “Me and Elon Musk.”

“Me. And @elonmusk”

That’s what #KianPirfalak, the 10yr old who was shot and killed by the Islamic Republic, wrote in one of his homework assignments to the question: “Who do you think is happy and lucky?”

Heartbreaking; The Islamic Republic shattered his dreams. #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/MAm4jjMQYv — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 19, 2022

Reportedly, the 10-year-old wanted to become a robotics engineer.

“Kian dreamed of becoming a robotics engineer,” his grieving mother told the media.

Unidentified gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on people at a market in Izeh on 16 November, leaving at least seven dead.

People have alleged that the gunmen in plainclothes were Iranian security forces personnel, an allegation the regime denies.

The Iranian regime has resorted to brutal repression to crush the protests that have rocked the country for over the last two months.

According to a CNN report, the crackdown on protestors has killed at least 326 people, including around 50 minors.

The popular protests, which now have evolved into an uprising against the Islamic Republic, were sparked off by the death of Mahsa Amini, who died on 16 September after she was arrested and tortured by the morality police for not being dressed modestly enough.

