Anand Mahindra shares a powerful image for Sunday reflection
Mahindra shared an image of an Italian sculptor’s personal exhibition of ice blocks on Twitter
Anand Mahindra shared an Italian sculptor’s exhibition of ice blocks on Twitter. The exhibition is named “Life is short, enjoy it before it melts".
The exhibition is of ice blocks which look like human beings sitting on a staircase. As the time passes by, they melt.
Anand Mahindra shared the exhibition with the caption ‘Powerful image. Perfect for Sunday reflection. Make the most of your time on the planet… it’s only a short trip..’
Powerful image. Perfect for Sunday reflection. Make the most of your time on the planet… it’s only a short trip.. pic.twitter.com/yE5UbbiFTC
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 31, 2022
People on the micro blogging site had different reactions to the image. One person said that the image would have been a great climate change protest.
Would have been a great climate change protest.
— 🌌 (@penaltyPlankton) July 31, 2022
Another user said that it was thought provoking
How thought provoking!
— Kavita Sood (@SoodKavita) July 31, 2022
One user wrote, “This seriously means...don't care about anything or anyone...just enjoy your life...it's such a careless message!!!"
This seriously means...don't care about anything or anyone...just enjoy your life...it's such a careless message!!!
— Free Mind (@FreeMindKeenEye) July 31, 2022
Another user countered that statement and replied, “He simply means use your time wisely, now as your are free mind you can think however and whatever you won't but that doesn't mean you will judge others, you posted a message without thinking about it is what careless look like."
Only negative minds can think what you wrote..what @anandmahindra sir wrote was a positive attitude towards life
— Adroit Trader (@AdroitTrader) July 31, 2022
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Twitter warns that governments around the globe are demanding user data
Twitter revealed that Japan, which is also a frequent requestor for account information, makes the most requests of Twitter to take down content from accounts
Twitter posts $270 million quarterly loss after revenue dips amid battle with Elon Musk
The news comes days after Twitter notched a victory in its fight with Musk, when a judge agreed to a fast-track trial on whether to force the billionaire to complete the buyout
Twitter-Elon Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial
Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost his fight to delay Twitter’s lawsuit against him as a Delaware judge on Tuesday set an October trial, citing the 'cloud of uncertainty' over the company after the billionaire backed out of a deal to buy it.