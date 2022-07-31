World

Anand Mahindra shares a powerful image for Sunday reflection

Mahindra shared an image of an Italian sculptor’s personal exhibition of ice blocks on Twitter

FP Staff July 31, 2022 13:46:50 IST
Anand Mahindra. ANI

Anand Mahindra shared an Italian sculptor’s exhibition of ice blocks on Twitter. The exhibition is named “Life is short, enjoy it before it melts".

The exhibition is of ice blocks which look like human beings sitting on a staircase. As the time passes by, they melt.

Anand Mahindra shared the exhibition with the caption ‘Powerful image. Perfect for Sunday reflection. Make the most of your time on the planet… it’s only a short trip..’

People on the micro blogging site had different reactions to the image. One person said that the image would have been a great climate change protest.

Another user said that it was thought provoking

One user wrote, “This seriously means...don't care about anything or anyone...just enjoy your life...it's such a careless message!!!"

Another user countered that statement and replied, “He simply means use your time wisely, now as your are free mind you can think however and whatever you won't but that doesn't mean you will judge others, you posted a message without thinking about it is what careless look like."

Updated Date: July 31, 2022 13:46:50 IST

