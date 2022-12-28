Amid Taliban’s order on women’s varsity ban, Afghanistan male professor tears his diploma on live TV

Once again, Afghanistan’s Taliban government made people across the globe raise eyebrows, after its recent decision. Drawing widespread criticism both from within the nation and across the globe, Afghanistan’s government last week announced that women would no longer be allowed to pursue higher education in colleges and universities, resulting in a huge uproar. Now just a week after the announcement, a male professor at Kabul University tore up his diplomas on live television, as a form of a silent uprising. The professor resulted in this action after saying that he doesn’t accept this education if his “mother and sister can’t study” in this nation. While Afghanistan streets are flooded with women from every corner of the country protesting the education order, the recent actions of the Kabul university professor against the announcement have grabbed eyeballs after a video of the entire incident started making rounds on the internet.

The now-viral video was shared by Former Policy Advisor to Minister for Afghan Resettlement & Minister for Refugees Shabnam Nasimi on her official Twitter account. While sharing the video, Shabnam wrote in the caption, “Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan —‘From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can’t study, then I DON’T accept this education.’”

Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan — “From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can’t study, then I DON’T accept this education.” pic.twitter.com/cTZrpmAuL6 — Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) December 27, 2022



The now-viral video opens by showing the professor talking to the news presenter and describing the scenario. Just a few minutes after explaining the scenario, the professor can be seen showing a couple of documents including his diploma in the camera one by one. He then goes on to tear up one after the other. The moment he starts tearing his documents one can hear his voice shaking.

Needless to say, the comments section was flooded with several users criticising the rule, and standing up for the citizens. Many took to the comments section in support of the professor’s gesture. One user commented, “World should not recognise the Taliban as a legitimate government in Afghanistan.”

World should not recognize Taliban as a legitimate government in Afghanistan https://t.co/DYFVCrWIlD — zarrebin (@zarrebin0) December 27, 2022



Another commented, “Heartbreaking – his face shows his distress. May he be safe. What strength to do this knowing likely repercussions.”

Heartbreaking – his face shows his distress.

May he be safe

What strength to do this knowing likely repercussions 💔💔 — Andy (@p60564799) December 27, 2022



A third user commented, “This is yet another heartbreaking event, I have no words for these everlasting tragedies. A very brave man indeed.”

This is yet another heart breaking event, I have no words for these ever lasting tragedy. A very brave man indeed. — makomadeira (@Matthew18591986) December 27, 2022



A fourth user wrote, “Kudos to this man for leading by example and backing his words with real action.”

Kudos to this man for leading by example and backing his words with real action🙌🏻 — HetzTutoring (@HetzTutoring) December 27, 2022



It must be noted that after taking over the nation last year, in August, following the withdrawal of US troops, even though the Taliban promised a softer rule, they have continued to impose restrictions on women in the country.

