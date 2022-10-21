After six tumultuous weeks in office, Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, leading to the fall of her government and making her the shortest-serving British prime minister in over 300 years. The current situation highlights the complete instability that the nation has been going through under the aegis of the Conservative party, leaving open the question of not only who will lead the nation, but also in which direction. Amid this situation, there has been speculation buzzing that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson can again take over the leadership of the Conservative Party. In this context, an image from UK’s popular magazine, Private Eye, has been going viral across social media. The bizarre headline of the advertisement slammed people for thinking of Johnson as a viable candidate for the top spot and asked if those who thought so were suffering from amnesia.

The advert reminded people of the reasons why Johnson was booted out of office and did not fail to criticise those who believed that his ouster was a conspiracy led by his own MPs. The advertisement said, “A historic record number of ministers resigned in protest at his (Boris Johnson’s) lack of integrity and unsuitability for the highest office. Does this ring a bell for you? Are you prepared to admit that your mental powers are failing you? Do you need to be reminded of what actually happened rather than what you imagined might have happened?”

Continuing in this sarcastic tone, the ad asks people to “keep reading this advert over and over, and with any luck, your memory will come back. And Boris won’t”.

View the ad here:

As ever Private Eye has it pic.twitter.com/kUjnle5bAE — Harriet Tyce (@harriet_tyce) October 20, 2022



As expected, the post left users in splits. Many wrote that the news of Boris in the running for PM was disappointing and lamented that people had easily forgotten his controversial tenure.

The collective amnesia is staggeringly depressing — Katie Spence (@KTspeaks) October 21, 2022



Some were critical of the advertisement.

No particular fan of Boris, but I am in favour of factual journalism. He wasn’t “removed from office” he resigned despite winning a vote of confidence, and he wasn’t “found guilty of a criminal offence”, he accepted a fixed penalty – not the same thing. — John Carter (@johnc201) October 21, 2022



Many joked that the Conservative voters, as a whole, were suffering from amnesia.

Sadly, dementia is common in the Tory-voting demographic. — Dave_Phillips (@diygurudave) October 20, 2022



One user sarcastically commented that he could not wait for Johnson to get re-elected and then resign a couple of months later due to another scandal.

I cannot wait for Boris being PM again, then resigning in two months, directly paving the way for a second Truss presidency, which will end in another two monhs, leading to…

We’ll be in this endless loop forever. — kombinationsteekanne🇺🇦 (@seilenfranzli) October 21, 2022



A few people praised the witty advertisement.

Love it! — Lorayne (@stelojoe) October 21, 2022



Liz Truss was the fourth person to assume the post of British Prime Minister in six years. Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt, defence minister Ben Wallace and Johnson are among the top contenders to replace her.

