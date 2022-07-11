Shinzo Abe who was a strong critic of China was dubbed 'the most Taiwan-friendly Japanese prime minister' by Taiwanese media. China claims sovereignty over self-ruled Taiwan

New Delhi: Taiwanese Vice President William Lai visited Japan on Monday to pay tribute to assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe, AFP quoted Taiwanese media said.

The state-funded Central News Agency quoted lawmaker Kuo Kuo-Wen of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party as saying that Lai cancelled other plans to make the trip on the orders of President Tsai Ing-wen.

The visit marks "a diplomatic breakthrough", the report quoted Kuo as saying.

It also makes Lai the highest-ranking government official to visit Japan since the country severed official ties with Taipei in 1972 to recognise Beijing, according to multiple Taiwanese media outlets.

The surprise trip comes at a time of heightened tensions between Taiwan and China.

China claims sovereignty over the self-ruled island and has even threatened to seize it "by force" if necessary.

Also read: From steel firm employee to premier, how Shinzo Abe rose to power in Japan

Shinzo Abe followed Narendra Modi on Twitter even before the latter became PM: A look at their bonhomie

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese government has remained tight-lipped about the visit.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said it had no further information about "Vice President Lai's personal itinerary" when asked to comment on the reports.

While Japan does not formally recognise Taiwan, relations between the two have warmed in recent years, with Tokyo donating several batches of COVID-19 vaccines to the island and becoming more outspoken about China's growing aggression in the region.

Flags flew at half-mast in Taiwan's government buildings and schools on Monday, and a message wall outside Japan's de facto embassy in Taipei was filled with condolence notes.

"Taiwan's best friend forever," President Tsai wrote in her condolence note after paying her respects to Abe at a makeshift shrine.

"Thank you for your contribution to Taiwan-Japan friendship as well as world democracy, freedom, human rights and peace."

Shinzo Abe was a strong critic of China

Shinzo Abe who was a strong critic of China was dubbed "the most Taiwan-friendly Japanese prime minister" by Taiwanese media. He continued to voice support for the island in the face of Chinese military and economic pressure after stepping down from his post as the PM in 2020.

In 2007, Abe proposed to form the QUAD alliance comprising US, India, Japan and Australia to counter growing Chinese assertiveness.

Chinese nationalists celebrated Abe's death

Celebrations had erupted on the Chinese social media site Weibo shortly after the attack on Abe even as people across the world, expressed their shock at the shooting.

Chinese nationalists called Abe's shooter "a hero." Abe, the longest-serving PM of Japan was shot during campaigning in Nara city on 8 July. He was airlifted to a hospital where he breathed his last on the same day.

With inputs from AFP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.