Shinzo Abe assassinated: How Chinese celebrated the attack, termed the shooter a 'hero'
After being shot Abe was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. He was declared dead hours later
New Delhi: Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries on Friday after being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan earlier in the day.
Earlier, as the news of the attack alarmed people across the world, Chinese nationalists began to celebrate the incident on Weibo and terming the attacker a 'hero'.
Chinese nationalists on Weibo have began to celebrate that Japan’s ex PM Abe is shot during campaign today.
they call the attacker “hero” and send death wish to Abe
photo credit @MachineGun____ #TheGreatTranslationMovement #大翻译运动 pic.twitter.com/K4cxtQd0pi
— 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) July 8, 2022
The post was shared on the Twitter handle of Badiucao - a Chinese political cartoonist, artist and rights activist based in Australia.
After being shot Abe was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. He was declared dead hours later.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene. “A barbaric act like this is absolutely unforgivable, no matter what the reasons are, and we condemn it strongly,” Matsuno said.
NHK public broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. He was reportedly shot a few minutes after he started talking outside of a main train station in western Nara.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Before Shinzo Abe, the last assassination of a Japanese prime minister took place 90 years ago
Political violence in Japan is rare. There have been three instances when the country’s leader has been killed while in office — Takashi Hara in 1921, Osachi Hamaguchi in 1930 and Tsuyoshi Inukai in 1932
Why Shinzo Abe’s assassination is a double shock for a nation with strict gun laws
Japan is a largely arms-free nation with one of the world’s strictest gun control laws. The assassination of Shinzo Abe has stunned the country, which reported only 10 gun-related incidents last year
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe dies: Political assassinations that shook the world
Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, was shot at twice and collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara on Friday. The attack brings to mind the assassinations of other world leaders