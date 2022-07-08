After being shot Abe was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. He was declared dead hours later

New Delhi: Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries on Friday after being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan earlier in the day.

Earlier, as the news of the attack alarmed people across the world, Chinese nationalists began to celebrate the incident on Weibo and terming the attacker a 'hero'.

Chinese nationalists on Weibo have began to celebrate that Japan’s ex PM Abe is shot during campaign today. they call the attacker “hero” and send death wish to Abe photo credit @MachineGun____ #TheGreatTranslationMovement #大翻译运动 pic.twitter.com/K4cxtQd0pi — 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) July 8, 2022

The post was shared on the Twitter handle of Badiucao - a Chinese political cartoonist, artist and rights activist based in Australia.

After being shot Abe was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. He was declared dead hours later.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene. “A barbaric act like this is absolutely unforgivable, no matter what the reasons are, and we condemn it strongly,” Matsuno said.

NHK public broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. He was reportedly shot a few minutes after he started talking outside of a main train station in western Nara.

