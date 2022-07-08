World

Shinzo Abe assassinated: How Chinese celebrated the attack, termed the shooter a 'hero'

After being shot Abe was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. He was declared dead hours later

FP Staff July 08, 2022 11:42:25 IST
Shinzo Abe assassinated: How Chinese celebrated the attack, termed the shooter a 'hero'

Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister's office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on 16 September, 2020 AP File.

New Delhi: Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries on Friday after being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan earlier in the day.

Earlier, as the news of the attack alarmed people across the world, Chinese nationalists began to celebrate the incident on Weibo and terming the attacker a 'hero'.

The post was shared on the Twitter handle of Badiucao - a Chinese political cartoonist, artist and rights activist based in Australia.

After being shot Abe was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. He was declared dead hours later.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene. “A barbaric act like this is absolutely unforgivable, no matter what the reasons are, and we condemn it strongly,” Matsuno said.

NHK public broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. He was reportedly shot a few minutes after he started talking outside of a main train station in western Nara.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 08, 2022 17:58:48 IST

TAGS:

also read

Before Shinzo Abe, the last assassination of a Japanese prime minister took place 90 years ago
World

Before Shinzo Abe, the last assassination of a Japanese prime minister took place 90 years ago

Political violence in Japan is rare. There have been three instances when the country’s leader has been killed while in office — Takashi Hara in 1921, Osachi Hamaguchi in 1930 and Tsuyoshi Inukai in 1932

Why Shinzo Abe’s assassination is a double shock for a nation with strict gun laws
World

Why Shinzo Abe’s assassination is a double shock for a nation with strict gun laws

Japan is a largely arms-free nation with one of the world’s strictest gun control laws. The assassination of Shinzo Abe has stunned the country, which reported only 10 gun-related incidents last year

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe dies: Political assassinations that shook the world
World

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe dies: Political assassinations that shook the world

Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, was shot at twice and collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara on Friday. The attack brings to mind the assassinations of other world leaders