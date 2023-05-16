Tech Layoffs: Amazon India lays off around 500 people in HR, tech support and web services teams

Amazon India has conducted a new round of layoffs that have affected employees in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) and People Experience and Technology Solutions (PXT) divisions, according to sources working in the company.

These layoffs are part of the larger downsizing plan announced by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in March, which was expected to impact around 9,000 employees. According to one source, the layoffs in Amazon India were announced in March, and now individuals in Indian teams have been identified and given pink slips.

HR, tech support and web services teams get the pink slip

Sources mentioned that approximately 100 employees were laid off from the People Experience(PXT) and Technology Solutions(Tech Support) divisions last week. They stated that their entire team, consisting of 17 people, was laid off, and approximately 100 people were fired from PXT in the same week.

An employee from the data management vertical stated that more than 80 people from the data management teams were fired on Friday. The severance package provided is reportedly standard, and affected employees will continue to receive medical insurance.

It is estimated that around 400-500 employees may be affected by this layoff round.

More layoffs to come internationally

In late April, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky sent an internal memo stating that layoffs at AWS would begin with the North American teams and then extend globally. He explained that the slowdown in AWS revenue growth and the prevailing macroeconomic conditions were the main factors behind the decision to downsize.

The memo highlighted the significant growth of both the company and its team in recent years, driven by customer demand for cloud services and the unique value proposition of AWS. However, Selipsky emphasized the need to prioritize and allocate resources to the most critical areas that matter most to customers and have a substantial impact on the business.

A similar memo was also written in late April by Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President and Global Head of People Experience and Technology (PXT) at Amazon, which read, “As Andy shared a few weeks ago, leaders across the company have been working closely with their teams to decide what investments to make for the future, prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses. Given PXT’s close association with the enterprise, these changes also affect our OP2 plans, and we have made the difficult decision to remove additional roles within the PXT organization.”

“These decisions are not made lightly, and I recognize the impact it will have on both those who leave the company and our colleagues who remain,” she added.

Tough times for Amazon

Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, faced a significant decline in e-commerce growth last year as consumers returned to pre-pandemic shopping habits. This adjustment period led to the need for workforce reductions at Amazon, as the company sought to adapt to the changing market dynamics.

In January, Amazon initially announced plans to lay off around 18,000 employees, a response to the decline of tech stocks worldwide. This move was part of a broader trend among major tech companies, including Meta and Google, who were also reducing their workforce during that time.

Sources indicate that Amazon’s e-commerce business in India is facing a slowdown in growth, reflecting the challenging market conditions in the country. These market challenges likely played a role in the company’s decision to trim its workforce and adjust its operations accordingly.

