Tech Layoffs: Amazon starts terminating more people, this time from HR and Amazon Web Services
Amazon is laying more people off their global workforce. This time around, Amazon is terminating people from various HR verticals in the companies it owns, along with several engineers at its AWS or Amazon Web Services team.
Amazon has begun laying off employees once more, this time from their numerous HR departments as well as its AWS or Amazon Web Services technical teams. Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky and Human Resources Director Beth Galetti told staff in the United States, Canada, and Costa Rica of the layoffs.
Selipsky noted in the message, “It is a challenging day for our entire organisation.” The layoffs are part of the previously announced job cuts, which are expected to affect 9,000 people. Amazon laid off workers in its advertising section last week, as well as its video games and Twitch live streaming operations in recent weeks.
Earlier this year, Amazon executed a separate wave of layoffs impacting around 18,000 employees. In conjunction with this month’s layoffs, this is Amazon’s largest personnel loss in its 29-year history.
Related Articles
Jassy has proved that two of Amazon’s largest and most successful companies, advertising and Amazon Web Services, are not immune to cost-cutting measures.
AWS and advertising have both seen sluggish growth in recent months as corporations cut spending in response to the tough economy. The prior round of layoffs comprised several Amazon Web Services divisions.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Citadel is quite Extraordinary,' says Citadel's spymaster David Weil on making a global franchise for Prime Video
In shaping this intense spy thriller into a global phenomenon, showrunner David Weil, who is popularly known for having created the Amazon Original series- Hunters, has been instrumental, and rightly given the title of being Citadel's 'Creative Spymaster.'
From TCS to Amazon, here are the 25 best companies to work at in India, as per LinkedIn’s survey
Even though Amazon saw a lot of people getting fired in the last two years, and several other workforce-related controversies, it manages to rank second in LinkedIn's top 25 places to work at.
Russo Brothers talk about how Priyanka Chopra's show Citadel is the first-ever 'Global Spy Verse'
The first season of the groundbreaking global series consists of six-episodes, with two episodes premiering April 28 on Prime Video India, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.