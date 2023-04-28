Tech Layoffs: Amazon starts terminating more people, this time from HR and Amazon Web Services

Amazon has begun laying off employees once more, this time from their numerous HR departments as well as its AWS or Amazon Web Services technical teams. Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky and Human Resources Director Beth Galetti told staff in the United States, Canada, and Costa Rica of the layoffs.

Selipsky noted in the message, “It is a challenging day for our entire organisation.” The layoffs are part of the previously announced job cuts, which are expected to affect 9,000 people. Amazon laid off workers in its advertising section last week, as well as its video games and Twitch live streaming operations in recent weeks.

Earlier this year, Amazon executed a separate wave of layoffs impacting around 18,000 employees. In conjunction with this month’s layoffs, this is Amazon’s largest personnel loss in its 29-year history.

Jassy has proved that two of Amazon’s largest and most successful companies, advertising and Amazon Web Services, are not immune to cost-cutting measures.

AWS and advertising have both seen sluggish growth in recent months as corporations cut spending in response to the tough economy. The prior round of layoffs comprised several Amazon Web Services divisions.

