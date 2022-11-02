Offering Christians an opportunity to honour and pray for the dead, who are believed to be in purgatory, All Souls’ Day falls after Halloween and All Saints’ Day. In Roman Catholicism, the day is commemorated for all the faithful departed souls, basically baptised Christians who passed away with the guilt of lesser sins on their souls. The day is dedicated to prayer and remembrance, as the Roman Catholic doctrine claims that the prayers by all the faithful present on earth will help cleanse these souls so that they fit for the vision of God in heaven. Requiem masses are held, and several people visit the graves of their loved ones, even decorating those graves.

Why is it marked on that day?

While Halloween is widely celebrated on 31st October and All Saints’ Day on 1 November, All Souls’ Day comes after the two, on 2 November. Since the 11th century, All Souls’ Day is marked on this date due to Odilo, who was the fifth Benedictine Abbot of Cluny and died in 1048 after holding the post for 54 years. Around 1030 AD, the modern date of All Souls’ Day was established by Abbot Odilo of Cluny. The day is also the last Allhallowtide, which is a Western Christian triduum beginning on All Saints’ Eve on 31 October. Therefore 2 November, which became practically universal before the end of the 13th century, was chosen to follow All Saints’ Day.

How is it marked?

After celebrating the feast of all the members of the church believed to be in heaven, on the next day the church on earth commemorates those souls, who are believed to be suffering in purgatory. On All Souls’ Day, priests across the globe celebrate mass by donning vestments of different colours and each hue holds different significance. Black is worn as it signifies mourning. Violet symbolises penance, and white stands for the hope of resurrection. Moreover, on All Souls’ Day, every church reads out a prayer called The Office of the Dead from the 7th or 8th century AD.

