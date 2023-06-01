Aliens are living among us, claims Nobel Prize nominee Dr Garry Nolan

During a recent conference in Manhattan, Dr Garry Nolan, an immunologist and professor at Stanford University, and Nobel Prize nominee made a bold assertion, stating that there is an absolute certainty, a “100 per cent,” that extraterrestrial life forms have visited Earth in the past and continue to be present on our planet today.

Drawing an analogy to historical events, Nolan compared the potential encounters with aliens to the first sightings of Spanish ships by South American tribes, suggesting that humans might have already come across these beings without realizing their true nature.

Aliens among us, but not how we think them to be

According to him, these intelligent life forms likely utilize intermediaries or some advanced form of intelligence, rather than directly mingling among us disguised as humans. Nolan views this as a test of intelligence, a challenge to perceive the presence of these entities.

However, the Stanford professor emphasized that he harbours no concerns about aliens posing a threat to humanity. He dismissed notions of alien invasions or abductions, emphasizing that his interest lies in exploring how humans could benefit from any alien technology that may have been left behind on Earth.

Nolan further disclosed his involvement with the CIA, where he utilized his expertise in immunology to investigate medical issues experienced by individuals allegedly affected by interactions with unidentified aerial phenomena.

He noted the striking similarity between the symptoms exhibited by these patients and the condition known as “Havana syndrome,” which was first reported in Cuba in 2016 and has affected several US officials and military personnel stationed abroad.

Worked with the CIA

Additionally, Nolan asserts that he was involved in CIA research initiatives that involved the examination of materials purportedly discovered at locations where UFOs had been sighted. He claims to have been in contact with individuals who have either worked or are presently involved in covert programs focused on the reverse engineering of UFO technology.

Nolan and attorney Daniel Sheehan revealed that, recently, several whistleblowers, believed to be up to six in number, spoke with the US Congress. These individuals claimed to have been part of programs reminiscent of the Roswell incident, involving the retrieval of crashed UFOs and subsequent efforts to understand and replicate their advanced technology.

The US changing attitude to UFOs

In response to the growing interest in UFO-related matters, President Joe Biden signed a law last year mandating that the Pentagon provide classified reports to high-ranking senators regarding any undisclosed programs pertaining to UFOs. Congress also enacted legislation to safeguard whistleblowers who had participated in such programs.

However, during a Senate hearing last month, Sean Kirkpatrick, the head of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), testified that there is still no conclusive evidence of extraterrestrial life.

