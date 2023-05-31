Alien mock signal sent to Earth from Mars for the first time

Humans have always held a deep fascination with space and the potential existence of life on other planets. To explore the possibility of contact with extraterrestrial civilisations, the European Space Agency (ESA) used its ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter to transmit a simulated signal from Mars. The encoded message was sent as part of the agency’s initiative called ‘A Sign in Space,’ with the intention of preparing a response in the event of an actual alien communication.

The artist who led the project, Daniela de Paulis, expressed the profound impact such an encounter would have on humanity, as people have always sought meaning in extraordinary and transformative events.

Since October 2016, the ESA spacecraft has been orbiting Mars, actively searching for signs of potential biological or geological activity.

On 10 May, the message was initially sent from the ESA’s mission control center in Darmstadt, Germany, to the spacecraft. It was then stored in the craft’s memory, converted into telemetry (data), and transmitted back to Earth.

The ESA revealed on its website that the content of the message has been securely guarded, inviting the public and experts from diverse cultures and nations to decipher and interpret it. They encouraged individuals who successfully decoded the message to submit their scientific data, thoughts, sketches, drawings, and ideas related to the technical decoding and cultural interpretation of the communication.

These contributions will be shared on the project’s website and associated social media channels, enabling the world to engage in the process of decoding and understanding the message.

