ChatGPT takes to the skies: Air India joins growing club of companies to use ChatGPT in operations

It is only a matter of time before major businesses in India start leveraging the power of AI, especially AI chatbots like ChatGPT in their day-to-day operations. And like many other firsts, Air India is set to become the first aviation service provider in the country to use AI, specifically, ChatGPT for streamlining and enhancing its operations.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson recently stated at the CAPA India Aviation Summit that the business is implementing the most current version of ChatGPT.

Air India signs up with OpenAI

ChatGPT 2.0, which is based on GPT-4, the newest version of the AI NLP, will improve the user experience of users to the Air India website. Wilson promises that it will not be frivolous. With the addition of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the airline business will enter the ranks of global corporations such as Morgan Stanley that are utilising AI to improve their operations.

With much excitement, OpenAI recently debuted the premium ChatGPT Plus for the Indian region. With more B2B, B2C, and D2C businesses opting to outsource their client support to AI bots like the ChatGPT, human-bot interactions is only going to increase in place of your traditional BPOs.

Earlier, Air India entered into a collaboration with SaaS giant Salesforce to transform its customer experience.

Also read: US automaker GM is planning to add ChatGPT-powered personal AI butler to their cars

Stripe, an American payment processing platform, and Morgan Stanley are just a few of the businesses that have declared their intention to use GPT4.

A slew of businesses, including General Motors, have said they will use ChatGPT.

Air India’s makeover

Air India has been attempting to remake itself in every aspect-product, operations, and finance under the Tata group since it changed hands last year following a bidding procedure by the Indian government. Wilson stated that the airline is in discussions with Jaguar Land Rover for interior design concepts as it refurbishes its current fleet and receives new aircraft.

Also read: Air India inks ‘historic’ deal with Airbus, Boeing: Why this is significant for India

Among other things, the carrier also made a historic order for 470 aircraft with a list price of more than $70 billion. But, the airline faces a number of challenges.

Challenging times for Air India

While the incorporation of best-in-class technology will undoubtedly help the airline, there are unresolved issues that seriously cripple the industry as a whole.

Moreover, Air India did not have a great start to the year and has been facing one PR crisis after the other. First, there was the pee gate episode and how the airline treated both passengers. Then in February, celebrated Chef Sanjeev Kapoor chastised the business for providing mediocre meals which cascaded into a refresher course on the overall subpar treatment that passengers often get at Air India.

Also read: AI Turns Bond Villain: Microsoft’s AI bot wants to make a deadly virus, steal nuclear launch codes

In such as situation, one can only be hopeful that ChatGPT, given all of its idiosyncrasies and tendency to hallucinate does not contribute to Air India’s increasing woes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.