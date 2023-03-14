US automaker GM is planning to add ChatGPT-powered personal AI butler to their cars

American automotive giant General Motors or GM as it is often referred is planning to come up with a completely new infotainment system that would integrate ChatGPT into it, in a very unusual manner.

GM is planning to integrate OpenAI’s highly intelligent chatbot as a personal butler. The idea is to explore using ChatGPT in their cars following a broader collaboration with Microsoft.

“ChatGPT will be in everything,” GM Vice President Scott Miller said last week in an interview.

According to Miller, the chatbot could be used to obtain information on how to use the various features of the car, which is usually available in the owner’s manual, but rarely referred to.

The AI bot can also be used to programme functions like opening automated garage doors, or incorporate calendars and schedules, or to know more about the cars.

The news was first reported by Semafor, which said that the American automaker was working on a virtual personal assistant that uses AI models behind ChatGPT.

Microsoft announced earlier this year a multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, with the goal of incorporating the chatbot’s technology into all of its products and services.

Microsoft, like other large technology companies, has increased its efforts to incorporate more technology in cars, from entertainment systems to automatic driving to operating systems that regulate battery performance and a variety of other vehicle functions.

In 2021, GM teamed up with Microsoft to fast-track the development and launch of driverless cars.

