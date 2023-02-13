The Rise of AI Browsers: After Microsoft, Opera is going to add ChatGPT to its browser

Late in 2022, ChatGPT had a significant influence, and as 2023 got underway, AI became a significant issue for big tech. With Opera adding a direct integration of ChatGPT to its browser, Big Tech is all set to get into a war over who has the best browser – Google, Microsoft or Opera.

The inclusion of ChatGPT in Opera’s browser was made public on Friday. The Chromium-based browser’s sidebar will house the new button that will allow users to quickly switch between regular browsing and ChatGPT. This functionality will be available on both, the desktop and as well as the mobile versions of the browser.

The “shorten” option on the integration appears to be intended largely for leveraging the AI to provide a fast bullet-list summary of the page or article you are currently on.

Also read: How to get Microsoft’s new ChatGPT-powered Bing and skip the waiting list

The browser experience will be improved by new features that will interact with these new generative AI-powered capabilities, according to a statement from Opera. A new “Shorten” button in the URL bar that may utilise AI to create concise summaries of any webpage or article is one of the first features to be tested.

There’s no specific timeline for when this functionality will roll out, but Opera told The Verge that it will be “very soon.” Opera provided a brief demo of ChatGPT built into its browser.

A more recent, upgraded version of ChatGPT, which powers the “new Bing,” was just days ago disclosed by Microsoft. Although it is directly integrated into Microsoft Edge, the new product essentially resides in Bing Search. It is similar to Opera’s approach in that it can summarise sites and interact with their content.

Meanwhile, Google is facing one of its toughest challenges since it was established. Its LaMDA-based Bard AI had one of the most publicised instances of hallucinating or presenting a wrong answer as correct, confidently.

Also Read: BARD AI’s mistake during demo sends Google’s stocks tumbling by $100 bn

Google is attempting to incorporate “Bard” into ChromeOS. Even while it’s not technically a browser, it makes sense to anticipate that Chrome will soon experience a similar integration.

As one of the more potent and intriguing features to emerge in recent years, AI is undoubtedly giving the “browser wars” a new lease of life.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.