After global criticism over mistreating Gurkhas, UK stalls deportation

London: After huge public attention and a possible threat of criminal action made against UK, Security guards from Nepal and India who were employed by the British mission in Kabul have been informed that their impending deportation from the UK has been postponed.

Since being saved from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, the Gurkhas have resided in the UK.

Some of the men were arrested after a search of their hotel was conducted in accordance with papers that had been issued ordering their removal to Nepal and India.

The Home Office, however, claims that their transfer has now been stopped.

A spokesperson informed a local radio that “Removal of this cohort has been paused, pending further review.”

The Home Office faced backlash from South Asian countries for ordering deportation of these Gurkhas even after once giving them an infinite right to live in UK in form of a biometric permit.

There were 13 Nepalese military veterans working as security guards at the Kabul high-security compound containing the Canadian and British embassies.

In a dawn raid on their west London hotel, where they had been living and working in the restaurant, serving food to Afghan refugees, ten of them were arrested in handcuffs the previous week.

The first aircraft was scheduled to depart on Thursday, and they were being held in immigration removal facilities close to Gatwick and Heathrow airports.

Following the reversal, Jamie Bell of Duncan Lewis Solicitors, a lawyer representing some of the group, expressed his delight for his clients that there would be no imminent removal.

He said on The World Tonight that it “raises the question about why this has happened to begin with.”

“Why couldn’t this review and consideration take place before there was a lot of public attention and before a threat of legal action needed to be made?” he told BBC.

According to Bell, new concerns have been voiced about the plan put in place after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

