London: UK is reportedly expelling a group of Indian and Nepalese security guards who were rescued from Afghanistan during Taliban take over in 2021.

Amid the chaos, thousands of people who had worked alongside British government and military personnel were evacuated from Kabul. But now, UK is disowning many of them even after initially promising shelter and citizenship.

The 13 Gurkhas, or former Nepalese military personnel, were assigned to protect the British embassy in Kabul.

Their attorneys claim that the 10 of them were detained recently from the migrants’ hotel where they were living and working in the kitchen to serve other migrants.

They added that the home office “voided” their legal right to stay in the UK and also cancelled their biometric permits that were equivalent to permanent visas.

The men, who are of Nepalese and Indian descent and range in age from 37 to 60, were employed by a private security company to watch over the Kabul compound containing the British and Canadian embassies.

In August 2021, as President Ashraf Ghani’s administration was overthrown and he left the country, the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital.

The UK home office has also been accused of making bizarre demands from these migrants against their immigration status. Just a few days ago, Home office had asked Afghani migrants to bring Taliban’s permission get their immigration approved.

Detained and Handcuffed

A representative for some of the security guards claimed that during a dawn raid on their west London hotel last week, 10 of them were taken into custody and handcuffed.

They had been residing in the hotel and working in the restaurant, supplying other evacuees from Afghanistan with food.

Since then, they have been detained in deportation facilities near to Gatwick and Heathrow airports from where they are supposed to be deported on Thursday, April 6.

The 37-year-old Bam Gurung, a security guard for an embassy for ten years, told the BBC he had planned to start a new life in the UK and join the Army.

“We are very, very grieved,” he said. “I’ve been crying with my buddy and my mother for the past two days.”

“I could have lived comfortably in the UK and given something back to the government there.”

Disowned and Misbehaved

Two of the men who are being expelled reportedly had the biometric permit which grants them indefinite stay in the UK. The permit allows a perpetual right to exist, to labor, and to receive benefits in UK.

However, the home office cancelled the permits.

It is still unclear to the attorneys, why the UK has changed the way they were treating these individuals.

Jamie Bell of Duncan Lewis Solicitors said, “We have not received any explanation from the Home Office as to why these brave men are now being treated inhumanely and cruelly after being evacuated,” a spokesperson said.

Five of the men, according to Bell, looked to have settled immigration status prior to the unexpected raid.

After the Home Office submitted an application on their behalf following the Kabul rescue, eight additional people received word that they were unsuitable for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) status.

Home office’s response

According to a Home Office spokesman, “We continue to be dedicated to providing protection for vulnerable and at-risk individuals fleeing Afghanistan and have so far repatriated approximately 24,500 individuals affected by the situation to the UK.

“In this case, the immigration status of those who have been granted Indefinite Leave to Remain has not changed, and it would be incorrect to suggest that this has been revoked.”

