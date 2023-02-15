Afghanistan: Several killed as Taliban raids Islamic State hideout in Kabul

Kabul: Taliban forces have reportedly killed three Islamic State (ISKP) group militants and arrested one in an overnight operation in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

The operation was reportedly carried out by the intelligence wing of the Afghan Taliban.

News agency AP quoted Taliban officials as saying that the raid on a residential building targeted IS militants who had allegedly carried out several recent attacks in Kabul.

Khalil Hamraz, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the general director of intelligence in Afghanistan’s Taliban regime, called the target building in the Karti Naw neighborhood of Kabul an important IS hideout.

“Ammunition and military equipment were seized by the troops during the operation. Three IS members were killed and one militant was arrested,” he added.

The Islamic State (IS) group is yet to respond to the claims of Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers.

The affiliate of the Islamic State (IS) group in Afghanistan – which is known as the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) – is one of the main surviving rivals of the Afghan Taliban.

The ISKP has stepped up its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August 2021. Targets of ISKP attacks have included Taliban personnel and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority such as the Hazara ethnic group.

The Afghan Taliban had swept across Afghanistan in August 2021, ultimately seizing power in Kabul as US and NATO forces carried out a hasty withdrawal after 20 years of war.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.