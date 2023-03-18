Afghanistan: OIC to send Islamic scholars to Kabul, will discuss women’s rights with Taliban

Kabul: With women’s rights in Afghanistan suffering a major setback under the Taliban, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has decided to send a team of scholars to discuss women’s right to education and work with the current regime in Kabul.

According to a report by TOLOnews, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) announced the team of scholars on the first day of the international Muslim body’s meeting in Mauritania.

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha told the media that the OIC will continue to raise the issue of right to education and work for Afghan females with the Taliban. The team of Islamic scholars being sent to Afghanistan by the OIC will hold a dialogue with the Taliban rulers of Kabul on related issues.

Since the Taliban captured Kabul and returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the situation of females in the country has become worse.

With the Taliban regime in Kabul implementing strict Islamic Sharia laws, females in Afghanistan are prohibited from leadership posts and are not allowed to travel unless accompanied by a male companion.

Around 40 nations have sent their representatives to the 49th OCI meet, which was held in Mauritania on March 16 and 17.

However, Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan – the official name of the Afghan Taliban – dismissed the claims that women are being treated in an unfair manner in Afghanistan.

“We are trying to solve our problems in education and employment in terms of women’s issues. Efforts are underway but it takes time. The issue will be solved soon,” Zabiullah Mujahid was quoted as saying by TOLOnews.

The Taliban had promised to reopen all schools on March 23, 2022. But on that day, the regime in Kabul once more closed secondary institutions for girls across Afghanistan.

There is still no communication from the Taliban on when or if these schools will reopen or the whether ban is an indefinite one.

The Afghan Taliban captured Kabul in August 2021 and imposed strict Islamic Sharia laws across Afghanistan, which severely curtailed basic human rights, particularly those of women and girls.

In accordance with the strict Islamic Sharia laws, the Afghan Taliban dismissed all women from leadership posts in the civil service and prohibited girls in most provinces of Afghanistan from attending secondary school.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.