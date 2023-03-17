Taliban stealing humanitarian aid, starving Afghan people: Afghanistan Mission tells UN

Geneva: The legal advisor of the Afghanistan Mission in Geneva has accused the Taliban regime in Kabul of interfering with aid deliveries, leading to food shortages for sections of the Afghan population.

“The Taliban have also forced NGOs to register and provide information which has led to the interference with the equitable delivery of humanitarian aid,” Mohibullah Tayib told a United Nations (UN) meeting in Geneva.

The senior Afghan official also expressed concerns over the prevailing humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, which has been worsened due to shortages of food and medicines and extreme weather conditions.

However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan – the official name by which the Taliban rulers of Kabul call themselves – denied the charges and claimed that aid is being delivered to all sections of Afghan society with transparency.

“The Islamic Emirate has no interference in humanitarian aid delivery. We are trying to distribute the aid to the vulnerable people and ensure transparency in delivering the aid,” Abdul Latif Nazari, the deputy Minister of Economy of Afghanistan’s Taliban regime, was quoted as saying by the media.

Meanwhile, former Afghanistan Minister of Finance Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal has said that the Taliban’s stand against women’s education will have a negative impact on the current Kabul regime’s relations with the international community.

