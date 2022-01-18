'Adorable': Baby elephant makes a grass hat for himself, watch viral video here

The video starts with the baby jumbo eating grass while placing the same on his head with his trunk, it seemed like the calf was making a grass hat for himself

This video featuring a baby jumbo is an instant mood-lifter and will surely win your heart. In the video, a baby elephant can be seen eating and playing at the same time.

The adorable video was shared on Reddit by a user identified as u/lmaosmh. “Baby elephant gives himself a grass hat,” the caption of the video read.

The video starts with the baby jumbo eating grass while placing the same on his head with his trunk. It seemed like the calf was making a grass hat for himself.

Watch the video here:

https://www.reddit.com/r/AnimalsBeingDerps/comments/s5o0fd/baby_elephant_gives_himself_a_grass_hat/?utm_term=1702571305&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_source=embed&utm_name=&utm_content=header

Since being posted, the cute video of the baby jumbo has gathered more than 41,000 upvotes. Flooding the comment section, Reddit users also hailed the baby jumbo for its cute antics.

A similar video of a baby elephant enjoying her feast went viral on the internet recently. Enkesha got the treat for her good behaviour. The video clip was shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Instagram.

The baby jumbo had nearly lost her trunk to an animal trap. The trust, which rescued the baby elephant, helped her regain strength.

Watch Enkesha’s video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYteUEHB_JH/

Earlier, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust had shared another video of a baby jumbo who stockpiled her food by putting it on her head. The video had gone viral on Instagram and accumulated more than 52,500 likes.

Watch the adorable video here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYPUbMyhwb6

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust often shares amazing stories of elephants on its Instagram handle. It had also shared a video showcasing the behaviour of these gentle giants after their rescue.

Watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXhKa7ZsxOF/

The jumbos can indeed be counted among the most adorable animals on the planet. What are your thoughts about the cute elephant videos?

