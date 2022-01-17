Baby elephant enjoys lovely forest feast, watch viral video here

Well-aware of her habits, the keepers always have a stash of lucerne pellets ready in their pockets to treat the baby elephant

A video clip showcasing the antics of a baby elephant is winning hearts on the internet. In the video, baby elephant Enkesha can be seen enjoying her lovely forest feast for her good behaviour. The cute video was shared on Instagram by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust with a descriptive caption.

The caption called Enkesha "an independent, no nonsense girl" who is also "a total teacher’s pet." The jumbo always seeks out the keepers to spend some time with them. Well-aware of her habits, the keepers always have a stash of lucerne pellets ready in their pockets to treat the baby elephant.

Since being shared, the lovely video clip has gathered more than 29,000 likes and still counting. People have also showered love on the baby jumbo in the comment section. Enkesha was almost killed when she was a newborn. She nearly lost her trunk to a snare. The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust rescued the baby jumbo and helped her regain her strength. The trust mentioned in the caption that now Enkesha has full functionality in her trunk and leads a perfectly normal life. However, the baby tusker will always bear the scare on her trunk. Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is very active on its Instagram handle and often shares amazing content on elephants. Recently, the Trust posted a super adorable video clip of a baby elephant who stored food by putting it on her head. The video went viral on social media platforms and gathered more than 52,500 likes on Instagram. Watch the super cute video here:

The elephants are indeed among the most amazing and adorable creatures on the planet. Last month, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust posted another video showing the elephants’ behaviour after their rescue.

