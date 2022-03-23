A Nobel gesture: Why Russian journalist has offered to auction his peace prize

Dmitry Muratov, editor of Novaya Gazeta, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 for safeguarding freedom of expression in Russia. Today, he and his newspaper are one of the few independent media outlets in Moscow that continues to be critical of the Kremlin

It has been 28 days since Russia began its offensive against Ukraine, leading to countless deaths and a refugee crisis unlike any other. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 36,07,668 Ukrainians have fled their country, seeking safe refuge as of 22 March.

In an effort to help, Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, the co-winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, has offered to auction off his Nobel Peace Prize medal to raise money for the Ukrainian evacuees.

Muratov’s noble gesture

Dmitry Muratov, the editor of Novaya Gazeta newspaper, said he was compelled to sell his medal by the sight of "wounded and sick children" requiring "urgent treatment" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a statement published on Tuesday on the newspaper's website.

‼️Дмитрий Муратов: — «Новая» и я решили передать Нобелевскую Медаль премии мира @NobelPrize в фонд помощи украинским беженцам. Их уже свыше 10 миллионов. Прошу откликнуться аукционные дома, которые выставят на торги эту известную всему миру награду.https://t.co/D8O8EBGO7y — Новая Газета (@novaya_gazeta) March 22, 2022

CNN reported that proceeds from the sale of the Nobel medal will go to The Foundation of Assistance to the Ukrainian Refugees, an NGO that provides support to refugees from Ukraine.

In his message, the journalist also called for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange, the return of the bodies of those killed and provision of humanitarian corridors and aid.

Standing independent in Russia

Muratov's Novaya Gazeta is one of the last remaining Russian outlets critical of the Kremlin and has denounced the war on Ukraine.

Muratov has maintained a critical stance of the Kremlin. The editor won last year’s Nobel Peace Prize jointly with Maria Ressa of the Philippines, co-founder of news site Rappler, for their efforts "to safeguard freedom of expression".

Last week, the newspaper’s front page showed an image of the protest by a news editor who held up a poster condemning Russia's actions during a state television news broadcast, while it blurred out part of the poster's slogan.

Since the war began in Ukraine on 24 February, the newspaper has been severely critical of Vladimir Putin’s actions. On 9 March, the front page of the renowned news outlet offered a grim assessment of the war in Ukraine this week.

The latest print edition of @novaya_gazeta. “A release of Novaya, created in accordance with all the rules of Russia’s amended Criminal Code.” A mushroom cloud and a Swan Lake reference. Grim stuff. pic.twitter.com/vGY7ukACe5 — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 9, 2022

The cover was in response to Russia clamping down on journalists. The Kremlin recently amended media laws, allowing authorities to impose hefty penalties for “false news” on the war in Ukraine.

Journalists have been ordered to use only official statements and to avoid the words “attack” and “invasion.”

Muratov's newspaper has already received a warning from the Roskomnadzor media regulator in the early days of Russia’s invasion.

Following this, Novaya Gazeta announced earlier this month that it would remove content about the war in Ukraine from its website and social media channels, citing censorship and legal threats from the government. But it said it would continue to report on the consequences Russia is facing as a result of its actions.

It said the move was taken to balance the interests of readers with the freedom of its staff.

“Military censorship in Russia has quickly moved into a new phase: from the threat of blocking and closing publications (almost fully implemented) it has moved to the threat of criminal prosecution of both journalists and citizens who spread information about military hostilities that is different from the press releases of the Ministry of Defense,” the paper said in a message to readers, according to Reuters. “There is no doubt that this threat will be realised.”

Ukrainians continue to flee

On 22 March, the UN refugee agency reported that more than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine, making this Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II.

The UNHCR reported that Poland has taken in the lion's share of refugees — over 2.1 million — followed by Romania and Moldova.

The International Organization for Migration estimates that nearly 6.5 million people have been internally displaced within Ukraine, suggesting that some if not most of them might flee abroad if the war persists.

