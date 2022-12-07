7 December: Historical events that took place on this day
Given is the list of some major events that took place on today's date i.e., 7 December.
Today is 7 December 2022 and it’s time to remember some major and historical incidents that took place on the same date in the past. These events hold a special place in our history and thus it is important for the coming generations to know more about them. To know in detail, let’s take a deeper look.
7 December: Historical events
1917 – The US declared war on the Austro-Hungarian Empire
It was on 7 December 1917, when after Congress approved a resolution, the US declared war on the Austro-Hungarian empire following which the senate unanimously approved the resolution, 74-0.
1941 – Adolf Hitler issued the Night and Fog Decree
On 7 December 1941, Adolf Hitler issued a secret directive ‘Night and Fog’ which was aimed at the arrest and execution of people in the territories occupied by Nazi Germany during World War II.
1941 – Pearl Harbor attack
On this deadly day, a surprise aerial attack was launched by Japanese bombers on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Oahu, Hawaii. While the attack led to the death of thousands of people, it also paved the way for the US to declare a war on Japan, thus officially entering World War II.
1972 – Apollo’s final flight was launched
It was on 7 December 1972 when Apollo 17, the final flight of the Apollo program and a US crewed spaceflight was launched to the Moon. The flight concluded on 19 December 1972 and astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt became the last humans to walk on the moon.
1975 – East Timor was invaded
Shortly after declaring its Independence, the Indonesian forces launched a war on East Timor, called Operation Lotus on 7 December 1975. On this day, the Indonesian military invaded East Timor under the pretext of anti-colonialism and anti-communism in order to overthrow the Fretilin regime.
1988 – Armenia earthquake
Also known as the Spitak earthquake, the 1988 Armenian earthquake occurred on 7 December with a magnitude of 6.8. The event caused massive damage and further led to the death of thousands of people, leaving around 1,30,000 people injured.
2004 – Hamid Karzai was elected as Afghanistan’s president
After winning the 2004 presidential elections, Hamid Karzai was elected as the President of Afghanistan to become the first politician to be elected as the country’s president.
