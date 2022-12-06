Every day in history has its own significance and 6 December is no different. On this day, several notable events occurred. In India, the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was brought down by a mob of Hindu fundamentalists, leading to Hindu-Muslim riots in large parts of the country.

The event also led to cases being registered against prominent Bhartiya Janata Party leaders like LK Advani, Uma Bharati and Murli Manohar Joshi, who were accused of inciting the crowd. The site had long been the source of a dispute between Hindus and Muslims, with the latter believing it to be the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Let us take a look at other memorable events that took place on 6 December:

1912: Nefertiti’s bust discovered

German archaeologists in Egypt’s Tell el-Amarna discovered the bust of Queen Nefertiti on this day in 1912. Now housed in Berlin’s Pergamon Museum, the historical artefact remains a bone of contention between Egypt and Germany, with Egyptians accusing the German nation of plundering the bust.

1933: Case against James Joyce’s Ulysses thrown out

James Joyce’s magnum opus Ulysses won a significant victory in the United States after a federal judge threw out a case against it and declared the book was not obscene. The novel, which features the stream-of-consciousness technique, remains one of the most widely-discussed modernist works of literature.

1969: Violence at California’s Altamont Rock Festival

A rock music extravaganza featuring the Rolling Stones turned tragic on 6 December 1969, when a concertgoer, Meredith Hunter, was fatally stabbed by a member of the group Hell’s Angels. The group had been hired as security for the event but was involved in several clashes with audience members. The event ultimately resulted in the death of four people.

2006: NASA releases photographs of Mars

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared photographs of the Red Planet sent by its Global Mars Surveyor launched, which indicated the presence of water on Mars. The Surveyor, which was launched by NASA in 1996, completed its primary mission in 2001, but continued in an extended mission phase. Contact with the unmanned craft was lost in 2006, with battery failure being regarded as the likely cause.

