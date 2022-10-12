13-year-old Sikh boy gang-raped by three Muslims in Pakistan
The accused allegedly took the victim to a nearby PTCL telephone exchange office on the pretext of buying a motorcycle and gang-raped him
Islamabad: A 13-year-old boy was gang-raped by three Muslim men in the Jacobabad area of Pakistan’s Sindh province.
13-year-old Sikh boy gang-raped by three Muslims in Pakistan#Pakistan #FPNewshttps://t.co/qdBv75aFb9 pic.twitter.com/n2ihv6ZUjL
— Firstpost (@firstpost) October 12, 2022
The minor victim belongs to the Sikh community. The accused allegedly took the victim to a nearby Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) office on the pretext of buying a motorcycle and gang-raped him, local media reported.
Out of the three accused, two have been identified as Mohsin Jamali and Siddhir. They gang-raped the minor boy on gunpoint, according to reports.
An FIR has been registered in connection with the case, however, none of the three accused have been arrested by police so far.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pakistan PM Sharif says flood-hit country should not be forced to beg
Millions have been displaced in flood-hit Pakistan and the United Nations has sounded an alarm on the rise of water-borne diseases in the country
US announces more aid for flood-ravaged Pakistan
The aid is in addition to Washington's already announced financial assistance of $56.1 million
Pakistan: Sikh, Hindu, Jain and Buddhist religious sites on verge of extinction for want of upkeep
The development of tourism infrastructure largely remains 'unambitious' in Pakistan despite continuous efforts over the past few decades by the governments