13-year-old Sikh boy gang-raped by three Muslims in Pakistan

Islamabad: A 13-year-old boy was gang-raped by three Muslim men in the Jacobabad area of Pakistan’s Sindh province.

The minor victim belongs to the Sikh community. The accused allegedly took the victim to a nearby Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) office on the pretext of buying a motorcycle and gang-raped him, local media reported.

Out of the three accused, two have been identified as Mohsin Jamali and Siddhir. They gang-raped the minor boy on gunpoint, according to reports.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the case, however, none of the three accused have been arrested by police so far.

(With inputs from agencies)

