"Terrorist outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba might be more interested in recruiting people who are educated than the average person who has not been educated though the latter might be more interested in joining them. The fact remains, candidates have to lobby a lot to the leaders of the LeT to be inducted into the force." Dr Christine Fair is an assistant professor in the Center for Peace and Security Studies (CPASS), within Georgetown University's Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service. Previously, she has served as a senior political scientist with the RAND Corporation, a political officer to the United Nations Assistance Mission to Afghanistan in Kabul, and as a senior research associate in USIP's Center for Conflict Analysis and Prevention. She is also a senior fellow with the Counter Terrorism Center at West Point.