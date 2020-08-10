Monday, August 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists identify target for SARS-CoV-2 virus in cells that may advance COVID-19 drug development

Coronaviruses replicate their large genomes in the host cell's cytosol ― the jelly-like material in which the components of the cell are suspended.


Press Trust of IndiaAug 10, 2020 10:53:25 IST

Scientists have identified a structure in host cells which the novel coronavirus likely uses to make components that will be assembled into fully infectious viruses, an advance which may lead to the development of new drugs against COVID-19.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, uncovers a coronavirus-specific structure in cells, which may act as a target for much-needed antiviral strategies against this family of viruses.

According to the scientists, including those from the Leibnitz Institute of Experimental Virology in Germany, coronaviruses replicate their large genomes in the host cell's cytosol ― the jelly-like material in which the components of the cell are suspended.

They said the viruses replicate by transforming host cell membranes into peculiar double-membrane vesicle (DMV) structures.

In the current study, they noted that the newly made viral genetic material, its RNA molecule, needs to be exported from these DMVs to the cytoplasm to be packaged into complete, infectious forms of the virus.

Scientists identify target for SARS-CoV-2 virus in cells that may advance COVID-19 drug development

Illustration of the novel SARS-CoV2 virus. Image: Nexu Science Communication/Trinity College

To date, however, they said no openings to the cytosol have been detected in the DMV replication compartments.

Seeking to understand how viral RNA is exported from sealed DMVs, the scientists, Georg Wolff and his colleagues used a powerful microscopy technique called electron tomography to visualize the middle stage of infection of a cell by mouse hepatitis coronavirus.

They said this virus was used instead of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 due to biosafety constraints for such electron microscopy studies.

The scientists identified a coronavirus-specific crown-shaped structure ― a molecular pore spanning the two DMV membranes ― that likely plays a role during RNA release from the compartment.

Then using pre-fixed samples of SARS-CoV-2-infected cells, they showed that the structure is also present in SARS-CoV-2-induced DMVs.

According to the researchers, this structure may be a generic complex with a pivotal role in the coronavirus replication cycle, facilitating the export of newly synthesized viral RNA from the DMVs to the cytosol.

"Although the exact mode of function of this molecular pore remains to be elucidated, it may offer a general coronavirus-specific drug target," the scientists noted.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

SARS-CoV-2 strains show little variability, COVID-19 vaccine could be effective against all, finds study

Aug 04, 2020
SARS-CoV-2 strains show little variability, COVID-19 vaccine could be effective against all, finds study
Health experts are not sure if a person can get reinfected with Coronavirus

coronavirus

Health experts are not sure if a person can get reinfected with Coronavirus

Jul 29, 2020
Sunpharma launches Favipiravir tablet Fluguard to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 infections at Rs 35 per pill

Favipiravir

Sunpharma launches Favipiravir tablet Fluguard to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 infections at Rs 35 per pill

Aug 05, 2020
India's first case of vertical coronavirus transmission from mother to child documented in Pune hospital

COVID-19 in Pregnancy

India's first case of vertical coronavirus transmission from mother to child documented in Pune hospital

Jul 28, 2020
Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine induced robust immune response in monkeys, says study

NewsTracker

Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine induced robust immune response in monkeys, says study

Jul 29, 2020
Lupin launches antiviral drug Favipiravir under the name Covihalt to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 infection

Favipiravir

Lupin launches antiviral drug Favipiravir under the name Covihalt to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 infection

Aug 05, 2020

science

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Tianwen-1 Image

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Aug 07, 2020
After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Beirut Explosions

After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Aug 07, 2020
Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020
Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020