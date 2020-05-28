Thursday, May 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Rate of climate change in deep waters of the ocean could be to be seven times faster by 2050 even if we reduce emissions

The results also showed that no amount of carbon emission reduction can reverse the rate of change that has already taken place.


FP TrendingMay 28, 2020 10:14:11 IST

A new study has revealed that the rate of climate change in deep waters could be seven times faster by the middle of this century, even if human beings cut down on the emission of greenhouse gases noticeably.

This rate will vary for different parts of the ocean, thereby forcing the underwater organisms to move their habitat in order to maintain their preferred temperate conditions. The speed at which species need to move from one ocean layer to another as the waters get warmer is called climate velocity.

Rate of climate change in deep waters of the ocean could be to be seven times faster by 2050 even if we reduce emissions

The effects of climate change on the oceans are exponential.

The scientists studied the climate velocities of different layers of the ocean to come at this conclusion. The research published in Nature goes on to say that by 2050, all the deepwater layers will witness a “rapid acceleration of climate change exposure”.

The animals forced to move the most will be affected the worst. This will also cause a disconnect in the oceanic biosphere as the species which depend on other species for their survival will get moved away too.

The researchers draw attention to the fact that as the deep layers of water bodies warm up slowly, there is a notion that the biodiversity of deep oceans is “less exposed to climate change than that of surface waters”. But that is not true.

As found from the study, contemporary climate velocities are “faster in the deep ocean than at the surface”. Further, with the increasing greenhouse gases mixing with the ocean, the climate velocities will become faster in all the layers of the ocean, except for the surfaces. This will be seen during the period of 2050 to 2100.

Climate models were used to study the current climate velocity at different ocean depths, after which they estimated the future rates in three scenarios – one where the greenhouse gas emissions started to fall from 2020; another when the emissions began to decline from 2050; and the third scenario when it fell after 2100.

But the results show that no amount of carbon emission reduction can reverse the rate of change. 

Marine life in the deep ocean will face escalating threats from ocean warming until the end of the century, no matter what we do now,” Isaac Brito-Morales, the study’s lead author and a researcher at the University of Queensland said in the paper. 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

climate change

Humans are responsible for the rising sea levels, climate change; not the change in Earth’s orbit

May 19, 2020
Humans are responsible for the rising sea levels, climate change; not the change in Earth’s orbit
Carbon emissions amid Covid-19 pandemic fell 17 percent globally, even higher in some countries: Study

Carbon emissions

Carbon emissions amid Covid-19 pandemic fell 17 percent globally, even higher in some countries: Study

May 20, 2020
No Environment Impact Assessment for highway expansion in Goa: Violations continue as new draft seeking further dilutions released for comments

No Environment Impact Assessment for highway expansion in Goa: Violations continue as new draft seeking further dilutions released for comments

May 16, 2020
Green blooms: Patches of Antarctica’s snow is turning green with algae due to global warming

climate change

Green blooms: Patches of Antarctica’s snow is turning green with algae due to global warming

May 25, 2020
International Biodiversity Day 2020: This year's theme for UNGA occasion conceptualised in 1993 is 'our solutions are in nature'

NewsTracker

International Biodiversity Day 2020: This year's theme for UNGA occasion conceptualised in 1993 is 'our solutions are in nature'

May 22, 2020
Rise in industrial activity in China, post-COVID-19 lockdown, leads to increase in air pollution levels

air pollution

Rise in industrial activity in China, post-COVID-19 lockdown, leads to increase in air pollution levels

May 18, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020