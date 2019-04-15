Monday, April 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

One of the only four surviving Yangtze giant softshell turtles has died

The female turtle died the following the day after an artificial insemination procedure.

The Associated PressApr 15, 2019 11:52:28 IST

The only known female member of one of the world’s rarest turtle species has died at a zoo in southern China, officials said Sunday.

The animal was one of four Yangtze giant softshell turtles known to be remaining in the world. The Suzhou zoo, where the female turtle lived, also houses a male Yangtze giant softshell turtle. The other two live in Vietnam, but their genders are unknown.

One of the only four surviving Yangtze giant softshell turtles has died

A male Yangtze giant turtle in captivity. Image: National Geographic.

The turtle died Saturday afternoon, the Suzhou city government said in a statement, citing the zoo. It said experts have already used technology to collect the turtle’s ovarian tissue for future research.

The state-run People’s Daily reported that the turtle was over 90 years old and had undergone a fifth attempt at artificial insemination shortly before she died.

A medical examination found the turtle to be in good health prior to the procedure, the People’s Daily said, and the artificial insemination appeared to go smoothly. But the turtle died the following day.

Yangtze giant softshell turtles originated in China, making their homes in the Yangtze River and Taihu Lake, according to the People’s Daily. The species is often referred to as the most endangered turtle in the world.

Suzhou authorities said Chinese and foreign experts are investigating the cause of the turtle’s death.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics


Top Stories

latest videos

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2


also see

Endangered

28 tons of scales seized from 38,000 endangered pangolins in Singapore

Apr 11, 2019
28 tons of scales seized from 38,000 endangered pangolins in Singapore

science

NASA's Twins Study reveals genetic implications of long-term space travel

Space flight

NASA's Twins Study reveals genetic implications of long-term space travel

Apr 15, 2019
Conservation may benefit from learning how animals cope with fear, use social learning

Neuroscience

Conservation may benefit from learning how animals cope with fear, use social learning

Apr 14, 2019
NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Moon Missions

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Apr 12, 2019
First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Picture Powehi

First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Apr 12, 2019