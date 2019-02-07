Thursday, February 07, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's lunar orbiter spots China's Chang'e-4 lander on the Moon's far side

The LRO captured the lander on the moon's surface, but the Yutu-2 rover dodged detection.

tech2 News Staff Feb 07, 2019 14:29:17 IST

One of NASA's robotic moon-studying robots has caught a glimpse of China's historic Chang'e-4 probe.

On 3 December 2018, Chang'e-4 became the first mission in the world to make a soft landing on the far side of the moon — which has rarely been photographed, let alone explored — in the previous moon missions.

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), which has been mapping the moon's surface in great detail since 2009, captured the Chinese lander in action as it passed overhead on 30 January.

NASA's LRO spots the Chang'e-4 mission on the moon. Arrows show the position of Chang'e 4 lander on the floor of Von Kármán Crater in this image captured on 30 Jan, 2019. The sharp crater behind and to the left of the landing site are 3.9 kilometers wide and 600 meters deep. Image credit: NASA

NASA's LRO spots the Chang'e-4 mission on the moon. Arrows show the position of the Chang'e 4 lander on the floor of Von Kármán Crater in this image captured on 30 January 2019. The sharp crater behind and to the left of the landing site is 3.9 kilometres wide and 600 meters deep. Image credit: NASA

The LRO was programmed to tilt towards the landing site of Chang'e-4 in the Von Kármán Crater, a massive impact crater in the southern hemisphere on the Moon's far side.

While the orbiter captured the lander on the moon's surface, the mission's Yutu-2 rover dodged detection.

The Chang'e-4 mission's lander and rover carry a bunch of different scientific instruments to study the unexplored surface of Von Kármán Crater and a few inches below it.

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured this view of the Chang’e 4 lander on 30 January 2019 from overhead. Image credit: NASA

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured this view of the Chang’e 4 lander on 30 January 2019 from overhead. Image credit: NASA

The lander also carried with it an experiment in biology — climate-controlled canisters with fruit-fly eggs and a variety of plant seeds, including cotton. The cotton seeds sproutedbecoming the first non-human living things to have made it to another celestial object (except the microbes that hitch-hiked on NASA’s Apollo spacecraft to the moon).

Unfortunately, the cotton seedling sprouted just in time to freeze during the mission's first experience of nighttime on the moon (these last two Earth weeks!). Without sunlight to power the mission, the lander and its operations were put to sleep to prevent any cold-damage. This exposed the canisters and seedlings to the harsh negative 190-degree temperatures on the moon's surface, which killed the tiny (and famous) seedling in an instant.

However, the Chinese mission continues towards its real objective undeterred: to understand what makes the moon's near and far sides so very different from each other.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

also see

Moon Mission

Chang'e-4 probe, rover survive first lunar night, wake up to record-low temperature

Feb 04, 2019

Earth and Moon

Stunning image of Moon's far side and Earth captured by Chinese satellite

Feb 06, 2019

Moon Mission

ESA's Germany partner, Israel Aerospace company to assist in upcoming moon mission

Jan 30, 2019

Earth

2018 was planet Earth's fourth-warmest year ever recorded, reveals study

Jan 27, 2019

Environment

Monarch butterfly numbers soar since last year at migration grounds in Mexico

Jan 31, 2019

CubeSats

Tiny Cubesats fall silent beyond Mars after proving their new space tech works

Feb 07, 2019

science

Asteroid Mission

Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe to finally land, starting mining asteroid Ryugu on 22 Feb

Feb 07, 2019

Chang'e-4

NASA's lunar orbiter spots China's Chang'e-4 lander on the Moon's far side

Feb 07, 2019

CubeSats

Tiny Cubesats fall silent beyond Mars after proving their new space tech works

Feb 07, 2019

Bee's got Skills

Honey bees can solve math equations better than many humans can, study finds

Feb 07, 2019